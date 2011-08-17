* HHS mandates labels to compare insurance plans
* Labels list premiums and other costs
By Andrew Seaman
WASHINGTON, August 17 Insurers and employers
will have to spell out plainly the costs and benefits of the
health plans they offer starting next year.
The new rule announced by U.S. health officials on
Wednesday aims to make customers better informed about health
insurance choices with a standardized label, which the
Department of Health and Human Services likens to the kind on a
cereal box.
Among other things, the label will tell customers their
premium, deductible, out-of-pocket costs and the costs
associated with medical events and procedures, such as doctor
visits and breast cancer treatments.
"Today, many consumers don't have easy access to
information in plain English to help them understand the
differences in the coverage and benefits provided by different
health plans," said HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.
The rule, part of President Barack Obama's 2010 health care
overhaul, pleases consumer groups who complain the pages of
fine print that accompany insurance plans are often confusing.
However, insurers are concerned the added administrative
costs associated with these labels will raise the price of the
plans themselves.
The new six-page labels follow the recommendations of a
group formed by the National Association of Insurance
Commissioners that included insurance companies, consumer
groups and academics.
"At the end of the day, what NAIC recommended wasn't what
everybody wanted, but it was as close to a consensus as
possible," said Sabrina Corlette, an NAIC consumer
representative and a research professor at Georgetown
University.
But she did say the new labels provide a great service for
consumers.
"You wouldn't be comparing apples to oranges anymore," she
said. "So it would make it much easier for families to make
those decisions."
(Reporting by Andrew Seaman; editing by Andre Grenon)