By Andrew Seaman

WASHINGTON, August 17 Insurers and employers will have to spell out plainly the costs and benefits of the health plans they offer starting next year.

The new rule announced by U.S. health officials on Wednesday aims to make customers better informed about health insurance choices with a standardized label, which the Department of Health and Human Services likens to the kind on a cereal box.

Among other things, the label will tell customers their premium, deductible, out-of-pocket costs and the costs associated with medical events and procedures, such as doctor visits and breast cancer treatments.

"Today, many consumers don't have easy access to information in plain English to help them understand the differences in the coverage and benefits provided by different health plans," said HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.

The rule, part of President Barack Obama's 2010 health care overhaul, pleases consumer groups who complain the pages of fine print that accompany insurance plans are often confusing.

However, insurers are concerned the added administrative costs associated with these labels will raise the price of the plans themselves.

The new six-page labels follow the recommendations of a group formed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners that included insurance companies, consumer groups and academics.

"At the end of the day, what NAIC recommended wasn't what everybody wanted, but it was as close to a consensus as possible," said Sabrina Corlette, an NAIC consumer representative and a research professor at Georgetown University.

But she did say the new labels provide a great service for consumers.

"You wouldn't be comparing apples to oranges anymore," she said. "So it would make it much easier for families to make those decisions." (Reporting by Andrew Seaman; editing by Andre Grenon)