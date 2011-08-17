* HHS mandates label to compare insurance plans
* Label lists premiums and other costs
(Adds industry group comments and additional reporting)
By Andrew Seaman
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 Insurers and employers will
have to spell out plainly the costs and benefits of the health
plans they offer starting next year.
The rule announced by U.S. health officials on Wednesday is
designed to better inform people about health insurance choices
with a standard label, which the Department of Health and Human
Services likens to the kind on a cereal box.
Among other things, the label will tell customers their
premium, deductible and out-of-pocket costs, and the costs
associated with medical events and procedures, such as doctor
visits and breast cancer treatments. Insurers must provide the
information before a customer purchases a plan and when there
are any changes.
"Today, many consumers don't have easy access to
information in plain English to help them understand the
differences in the coverage and benefits provided by different
health plans," said HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.
The rule, part of President Barack Obama's 2010 health care
overhaul, pleases consumer groups, who have complained that the
pages of fine print accompanying insurance plans are often
confusing.
"By making the terms of health insurance plans easier to
understand, consumers are less likely to find themselves in
health plans that don't meet their needs," said Consumer Union
senior health policy analyst Lynn Quincy.
Insurers are concerned that the administrative costs
associated with the new label will raise the price of the plans
themselves.
"The benefits of providing a new summary of coverage
document must be balanced against the increased administrative
burden and higher costs to consumers and employers," said
Robert Zirkelbach, the spokesman for America's Health Insurance
Plans, the industry's trade group.
Kim Holland, executive director of state affairs at Blue
Cross Blue Shield Association, said insurers support people
knowing what they are getting, but echoed that concern.
"The concern is we already have a body of law that tells us
what we need to have," Holland said before the rule's release.
The six-page label follows the recommendations of a group
formed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners
that included insurance companies, consumer groups and
academics.
"At the end of the day, what NAIC recommended wasn't what
everybody wanted, but it was as close to a consensus as
possible," said Sabrina Corlette, an NAIC consumer
representative and Georgetown University research professor.
"You wouldn't be comparing apples to oranges anymore," she
said. "So it would make it much easier for families to make
those decisions."
(Additional reporting by Alina Selyukh. Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and Robert MacMillan)