don't have insurance tend to be discharged from hospital sooner
than those with coverage, regardless of their medical condition,
researchers said.
The number of uninsured people in the United States stood at
50 million last year, inching up slightly from the year before,
and researchers at the University of South Carolina at
Charleston said their findings suggested that financial factors
may play a role in the length of hospital stays.
Looking at records for nearly 850,000 adults discharged from
U.S. hospitals between 2003 and 2007, the researchers found that
uninsured patients stayed in hospital just under 2.8 days, on
average, for potentially preventable hospitalizations -- those
for worsening of chronic health problems such as asthma or
diabetes, for example.
That compared with 2.9 days for patients with insurance and
3.2 days for patients with Medicaid, the government-funded
health program for the poor, according to findings published in
the Annals of Family Medicine.
"Does this represent something? I think it does," said study
leader Arch Mainous, adding that the gap sounded small but was
meaningful.
The difference in the length of hospital stays was apparent
even though the researchers accounted for age, race, sex and the
number of medical conditions patients had.
If anything, Mainous said, it would make sense for uninsured
patients to be in worse shape when they arrived at the hospital
for a chronic health issue, since they would be less likely to
have routine healthcare to manage the problem.
"So why would they have a shorter hospital stay?" he said.
In addition, uninsured patients also had shorter stays when
they were treated for problems not related to everyday
healthcare, such as a traumatic injury.
But Mainous noted that it wasn't possible to tell whether
the shorter stays were necessarily bad and that there had been
no way to tell how patients fared after their discharges,
including whether they faced a greater risk of readmission.
Medicaid patients had the longest stays, so the shorter
hospital stays aren't just connected to patients being poor, he
added.
One possibility is that uninsured patients are more likely
to be discharged from the hospital "prematurely." Another is
that patients with insurance are sometimes kept longer than
necessary since their payment is covered.
"We can't really say which it is right now," Mainous said.
The researchers excluded record from patients who left the
hospital against doctors' advice, which is more common among
uninsured people, so that doesn't explain the difference.
But with the numbers of uninsured rising, it will be
increasingly important to find out how insurance status affects
hospital stays, Mainous said.
