Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Nov 11 WellPoint Inc WLP.N, UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) and Aetna Inc (AET.N) are considering bids for XLHealth Corp, which owns and operates Medicare health plans for the chronically ill, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.
The offers could value Baltimore, Maryland-based XLHealth at $1.5 billion to $2 billion, the news report said. The sale process, run by Jefferies Group Inc, has lasted a few months and a deal may be announced in coming weeks, according to the report.
The chronic care manager in 2007 had a $290 million private placement managed by private equity firm MatlinPatterson Global Advisors LLC. GS Capital Partners LP, the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs (GS.N), is an investor of XLHealth, according to the company's website. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.