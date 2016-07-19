(Corrects to "Department of Justice" from "Federal Trade Commission" in paragraph two)

July 19 U.S. antitrust officials are expected to file lawsuits to block Anthem Inc's acquisition of Cigna Corp as well as Aetna Inc's takeover of Humana Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Department of Justice is concerned that the two deals, which would reduce the number of health insurers to three from five, would hurt customers, the report said, citing several people familiar with the situation. (bloom.bg/29Jomfa) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)