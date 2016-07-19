Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Corrects to "Department of Justice" from "Federal Trade Commission" in paragraph two)
July 19 U.S. antitrust officials are expected to file lawsuits to block Anthem Inc's acquisition of Cigna Corp as well as Aetna Inc's takeover of Humana Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The U.S. Department of Justice is concerned that the two deals, which would reduce the number of health insurers to three from five, would hurt customers, the report said, citing several people familiar with the situation. (bloom.bg/29Jomfa) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."