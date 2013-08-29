LONDON Aug 29 Scientists have found a genetic
mechanism in mice that hampers their body clock's ability to
adjust to changes in patterns of light and dark, and say their
results could someday lead to the development of drugs to combat
jet lag.
Researchers from Britain's Oxford University and from the
Swiss drug firm Roche used mice to analyse patterns of
genes in an area of the brain called the suprachiasmatic nuclei
(SCN) - which in mammals pulls every cell in the body into the
same biological rhythm.
They found that one molecule, called SIK1, is key to how the
mice responded to changes in light cycles.
When the scientists blocked the activity of SIK1, the mice
recovered faster from disturbances in their daily light and dark
cycle that had been designed to induce a form of mouse jet lag.
If the corresponding mechanism can be found and similarly
blocked in humans, jet lag may become a thing of the past, the
researchers said in their study, published online in the journal
Cell on Thursday.
"We're still several years away from a cure for jet lag, but
understanding the mechanisms that generate and regulate our
circadian clock gives us targets to develop drugs to help bring
our bodies in tune with the solar cycle," said Russell Foster,
director of Oxford's sleep and circadian neuroscience institute.
He said such drugs could also have broader potential value,
including for people with mental illnesses where sleep
disturbances are common.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)