By Christina Farr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 15 A group of former Google
employees are betting they can boost the world's medical
knowledge with a mobile IQ test.
Hi.Q, a free app for the Apple Inc iPhone and iPad
launching on Monday, includes 10,000 questions across 300
topics, such as food allergies, childhood health, and portion
control. After taking the test, users are given a breakdown of
their expertise across certain health areas.
Founder and Chief Executive Officer Munjal Shah, who sold
his prior company Like.com to Google Inc in 2010, said
early data show a strong correlation between health literacy and
obesity. Shah's team is also tracking whether a person's health
knowledge correlates with the rate of hospitalizations.
The Hi.Q team believes that Silicon Valley jumped too
quickly into developing wearable devices to track fitness and
wellbeing. A recent study from research firm Endeavour Partners
found that one-third of people who owned a wearable stopped
using it after six months.
Shah believes the first step to get more people engaged in
their health on a daily basis should be "quantified knowledge."
"Wearables are ending up in a drawer, I believe that's
because most people fundamentally lack the practical knowledge
to stay healthy in the modern world," he added.
The company said 250,000 people have already used the app in
its trial phase. According to Shah, 84 percent of those who
opted to take the test were female. The most engaged users are
mothers between the ages of 30 and 60.
Shah told Reuters he started kicking around ideas for a
health startup after some first-hand experience with the current
U.S. health system. After settling on health literacy, he
recruited some fellow Google employees to join the team.
The app's founders are primarily drawn from the tech
sector, rather than the medical field. To ensure accuracy, Shah
said the questions have been carefully vetted by subject matter
experts, such as a former orthopedic surgeon for the U.S.
Olympic team.
The team is more focused on building the product rather than
making money in the coming months, said Shah. He stressed that
the company would not sell data on people's health knowledge to
medical insurance providers.
The Mountain View, California based company has previously
raised a small and undisclosed seed round of funding from
Silicon Valley venture firms, including Greylock Partners, Menlo
Ventures and Rock Health.
(Reporting By Christina Farr; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)