GENEVA Oct 12 Laos has suffered a case of vaccine-derived polio, the World Health Organization said on Monday, in a new setback to hopes of eradicating the disease after the virus resurfaced in Ukraine and Mali.

The WHO said an 8-year-old boy died of the disease on Sept. 11, and genetic sequencing suggested the strain of the disease had been circulating in the area of Bolikhamxay province, which has chronically low immunisation rates, for more than two years.

Laos has been free of the wild polio virus since 1993 but poor immunisation rates can leave children at risk of catching the crippling disease from the virus after it has been excreted by immunised children and begins to mutate in sewage. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)