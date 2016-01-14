LONDON, Jan 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Millions of
people live with the effects of leprosy and tens of thousands of
new cases are reported every year, but the debilitating disease
can be eliminated given enough resources, an organisation
helping to curb the disease said.
It is one of the oldest known diseases, first mentioned in
written records in 600 BC, and affects the poorest and most
marginalised communities. If untreated, it can lead to permanent
disability.
Although the number of cases has plummeted from 5.2 million
in 1985 to about 210,000 a year now, it still exists in more
than 100 countries. The majority of cases are found in India,
Brazil and Indonesia.
"The last mile is the most difficult one and the most
expensive one, and one where you need most innovation and
resources," said Ann Aerts, head of the Novartis Foundation.
The foundation has run leprosy programmes for decades and is
working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to reduce the
spread of the disease.
"We cannot give up ... now that we are almost there," Aerts
said in a telephone interview from Basel, Switzerland.
The WHO has made free treatment available globally since
1995, initially through the Nippon Foundation, and since 2000
through the pharmaceutical company Novartis and the Novartis
Foundation.
In 2000, when the number of cases fell to less than one in
10,000 people, the WHO declared leprosy was no longer a public
health problem, and the political and financial commitment to
curbing the disease then dropped, Aerts said.
"With that we saw a drastic drop in case detection rate as
well, which was definitely not linked to a decline in
transmission but most probably a decline in reporting or
diagnosing of leprosy," she added.
DIAGNOSIS CAN TAKE 20 YEARS
Leprosy, a bacterial infection, is curable using a
combination of three drugs. But it can only be diagnosed once
visible symptoms appear, and this can take up to 20 years.
It is spread through droplets from the nose and mouth, after
frequent contact with a sufferer.
One way of stopping the disease from spreading is to trace
all contacts of patients and give them preventative treatment.
Because the disease carries a stigma going back centuries,
many sufferers are afraid to come forward for help, or are
reluctant to let friends and neighbours be contacted for
preventative treatment.
People who develop disabilities from leprosy are often
excluded from their families and their work, and women may find
it harder to marry if they are known to have the disease, Aerts
said.
Women are much less likely to be diagnosed than men - they
comprised just 36 percent of new cases in 2014, WHO figures
show.
Nearly 10 percent of new cases are children, according to
the WHO, which is developing a strategy to improve early
detection by 2020 and stop all children from developing
deformities.
"Children with leprosy don't get a chance," Aerts said.
"They start their lives excluded because they have no more
fingers or they cannot close their eyes any more, and you see
how they suffer because they were not diagnosed in time."
Adult patients may have been infected years before they were
diagnosed, but children catching the disease is a sign the
infection is being spread now.
"It's very worrying that this is still the case," Aerts
said.
"That's what is driving us to diagnose people earlier, to
make sure we see fewer and fewer children with the disease,
which would mean ... the disease is being transmitted less and
less."
