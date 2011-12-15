Dec 15 Children whose fathers smoked
around the time of their conception have at least a 15 percent
higher risk of developing the most common form of childhood
cancer, a type of leukemia, according to an Australian study.
Although the findings, published in the American Journal of
Epidemiology, credit multiple factors in children developing
acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), the study follows others
that have also found an increased risk.
"Study results suggest that heavier paternal smoking around
the time of conception is a risk factor for childhood ALL,"
wrote researchers led by Elizabeth Milne at the Telethon
Institute for Child Health Research in Australia.
Although ALL is the most common childhood cancer, it is
still rare, affecting about three to five children out of every
100,000.
The researchers surveyed the families of nearly 300 children
with ALL, asking about the smoking habits of both parents. They
also compared these families to those of more than 800 children
of similar ages who did not have leukemia.
The mothers' smoking behavior had no impact on the
children's risk of developing the cancer, but children whose
fathers smoked at all around the time of their conception were
15 percent more likely to develop leukemia.
Those whose fathers smoked at least 20 cigarettes per day
around that same time were 44 percent more likely to be
diagnosed with the disease.
Of nine earlier reports the researchers used in their
comparison with the current study, six also found an increased
risk.
"The importance of tobacco exposure and children's cancers
has been overlooked until recently," said Patricia Buffler, a
professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who was not
involved in the study.
She added that since tobacco is full of toxins, including
carcinogens, it was not unlikely that there could be damage in
the cells that produce sperm.
Milne agreed, noting: "Sperm containing DNA (damage) can
still reach and fertilize an ovum, which may lead to disease in
the offspring."
But she added that the study did not prove that DNA damage
in the sperm caused ALL in the children, since the disease was
likely to be caused by a number of factors.
Other environmental factors tied to a greater chance of
developing childhood leukemia are ionizing radiation such as
x-rays, and the mother's exposure to paint or pesticides while
pregnant.
SOURCE: bit.ly/snq3sL
(Reporting from New York by Kerry Grens at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)