UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 True Leaf Farms of Salinas, California, is recalling 90 cartons of chopped romaine lettuce because of potential contamination from listeria monocytogenes, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.
The recalled romaine was shipped between Sept. 12 and 13 to Church Brothers, a food service distributor in Oregon which distributed it to at least two other states, Washington and Idaho, according to a Thursday statement on the FDA website.
The romaine affected by the recall has a Sept. 29 use-by date, the statement said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Greg McCune)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.