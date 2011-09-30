WASHINGTON, Sept 30 True Leaf Farms of Salinas, California, is recalling 90 cartons of chopped romaine lettuce because of potential contamination from listeria monocytogenes, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

The recalled romaine was shipped between Sept. 12 and 13 to Church Brothers, a food service distributor in Oregon which distributed it to at least two other states, Washington and Idaho, according to a Thursday statement on the FDA website.

The romaine affected by the recall has a Sept. 29 use-by date, the statement said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Greg McCune)