Jan 7 More competition between medical centers
that perform liver transplants may mean sicker patients get
lower-quality donor organs, according to a U.S. study.
When more than one center has patients on the same donor
list, the centers have an incentive to get organs for as many of
their own patients as possible, wrote researchers, whose report
appeared in Liver Transplantation.
So doctors are more likely to take the first available organ
when their patient is at the top of the transplant list, whether
or not that pairing has the best chance to succeed, rather than
risk the organ will go to another center.
"There is the question whether competition decreases the
ability of a center to better match donor and recipient
characteristics," wrote John Paul Roberts, from the University
of California, San Francisco, and colleagues.
They analyzed data on more than 38,000 liver recipients who
had transplants from non-living donors between 2003 and 2009.
The transplants were done at 112 medical centers in 47 so-called
distribution areas - some covered by only one center and some
that relayed organs to multiple transport centers.
Roberts and his colleagues found "clinically important
differences" showing patients who received organs were initially
worse off, with a higher risk of dying or having their
transplant fail, in areas that had more medical centers in
competition for the same organs.
For example, 10 percent of patients who received organs at
centers with no competition had the worst scores for liver
disease severity pre-transplant, compared to more than 28
percent of those in the high-competition distribution areas.
Areas with high competition also transplanted more organs
that were considered at higher risk of failing, according to the
new findings.
Although that might not be the best way of distributing
organs on a society-wide scale, it could be considered a plus
for the people who otherwise wouldn't get an organ or for livers
that would otherwise be considered too low quality and be
discarded.
"If you're a sick, high-risk patient... then it's in your
interest that somebody will take more of a risk on you. The
alternative is not surviving," said Michael Charlton, a liver
disease researcher from the Mayo Clinic Transplant Center in
Rochester, Minnesota.
Competition does increase access for patients, he said. So
people who are very sick and turned away by a center that's the
only place for transplants in its distribution area might have
better luck elsewhere if they can afford to travel.
"The practice, in terms of choosing patients who can undergo
liver transplantation and accepting organs that are already
listed for transplantations, varies significantly between
centers," said Charlton, who wasn't involved in the study, to
Reuters Health.
But he cautioned that the way researchers measured
competition - comparing the market shares for each transplant
center in a given area - doesn't account for the effect of a
center's reputation for good outcomes.
In that situation, a popular, higher-volume center would
experience less competition from other centers and might also
have better transplant records, so pure competition might not be
the only explanation for outcomes.
SOURCE: bit.ly/X6pLMq
(Reporting by Elaine Lies)