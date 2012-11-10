Nov 10 Gilead Sciences Inc on Saturday
reported a 100 percent cure rate in a small number of patients
with the most common and hardest to treat form of hepatitis C.
The mid-stage study, dubbed Electron, examined 25 patients
with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection who
were treated for 12 weeks with a combination of three drugs:
sofosbuvir, ribavirin and GS-5885.
GS-5885 is from a promising new class of drugs known as NS5A
inhibitors, which prevent the hepatitis C virus from
replicating.
The infection was undetectable four weeks after completing
therapy in all of the patients who had never received this
combination of drugs before, Gilead said.
The drugs generally were well tolerated in the study, Gilead
said.
In the sofosbuvir combined with GS-5885 and ribavirin
patient groups, one patient dropped out because of an adverse
side effect that the company said was unrelated to the drugs.
Sofosbuvir and GS-5885 are still being studied for their
safety and efficacy.
The biopharmaceutical company will present these data on
Tuesday at the annual meeting of the American Association for
the Study of Liver Diseases in Boston.
Mark Schoenebaum, a biotech analyst with ISI Group, said in
a research note that he expects Gilead shares to rise on Monday
based on these "best case" results.
UBS analyst Matthew Roden said "these data strongly support
Gilead's leadership position" in the hepatitis C virus space.
Gilead recently started the first Phase 3 trial evaluating a
fixed-dose combination of sofosbuvir and GS-5885 in patients
with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus infection who had not
received these drugs before.
This study is evaluating the fixed-dose combination with and
without ribavirin for 12- and 24-weeks in 800 patients, 20
percent of whom have evidence of cirrhosis, or liver scarring.
(Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Vicki Allen)