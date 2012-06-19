June 19 People with heart disease who live alone
tend to die sooner than those sharing their home with others,
according to an international study that looked at more than
44,000 people.
Previous studies have linked social isolation to everything
from heart attacks to weakened immune systems, but the current
study, published in the Archives of Internal Medicine, focused
specifically on people with known heart disease or at very high
risk for it.
Reasons for the difference remain unclear, but lead
researcher Deepak Bhatt said access to regular medical care
might be involved.
"Patients living alone may have more difficulty getting
their medications refilled and taking them regularly," Bhatt, at
Harvard Medical School in Boston, told Reuters Health.
"They also don't have anyone at home to call the doctor's
office or emergency room if they are not looking well."
The study included more than 44,000 people, all aged 45 or
older, from multiple countries across the globe.
Over the four years the study lasted, 7.7 percent of
participants younger than 65 who lived on their own died,
compared to just 5.7 percent of those who didn't live alone.
The gap was smaller for people aged 66 to 80, but it
remained statistically reliable even after accounting for age,
sex, employment, ethnicity and country. The living situation of
those over 80, however, wasn't tied to death rates.
Bhatt and his team speculated that in people under 80,
living alone could signal psychological and social problems like
job strain or loneliness. In contrast, very old people who live
on their own may be healthier and more independent than those
who don't.
Whatever the explanation, Bhatt said cardiologists should
routinely ask their patients if they live alone.
"If the answer is yes, that might be a red flag and they
should make sure the patients have a way to get their medicine
regularly," he said.
Meanwhile, patients who live alone should think twice before
ignoring changes that might be a sign of health problems.
"May times people just adapt to their circumstances. Perhaps
just lower your threshold a little bit and realize it's better
to call (the doctor) than not to call."
But that might not be the whole story, he acknowledged.
"Other mechanisms by which living alone could increase
cardiac risk have to do with possible social isolation and
loneliness, and these are more challenging to fix," he said.
Indeed, another report published along with Bhatt's shows
that older people who felt lonely had more difficulty performing
basic tasks of daily living and died younger than those who
didn't feel alone.
SOURCE: bit.ly/KgcRnj
(Reporting from New York by Frederik Joelving at Reuters
Health; editing by Elaine Lies)