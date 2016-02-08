By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Feb 8 Researchers have discovered a new
bacteria that causes Lyme disease in humans, a U.S. health
agency said Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, working with
the Mayo Clinic and health officials from Minnesota, Wisconsin
and North Dakota, discovered the new bacteria, called Borrelia
mayonii, the CDC said in a statement.
Previously, only one bacteria, Borrelia burgdorferi, was
believed to cause human Lyme disease, which is transmitted
through bites from by the blacklegged "deer" tick, the CDC
statement said.
The new bacteria has so far only been detected in the upper
Midwest region of the United States, the CDC said.
Researchers discovered Borrelia mayonii after studying blood
samples of patients in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota
who were suspected of having Lyme disease from 2012-2014, the
CDC said. Samples from six out of 9,000 patients showed "unusual
results" and prompted further study, the health agency said.
The newly discovered bacteria is similar to Borrelia
burgdorferi in that it initially causes fever, headache, rash,
and neck pain and later arthritis associated with Lyme disease,
according to the CDC.
But Borrelia mayonii adds nausea, vomiting and widespread
rash, and causes a higher concentration of bacteria in the
blood, the CDC said.
There are an estimated 300,000 cases of Lyme disease in the
U.S. annually, according to the CDC. The disease is rarely
fatal, and most patients recover after a few weeks of oral
antibiotics, the agency said.
The patients infected with the new bacteria were treated
successfully with the same antibiotics used for those with
Borrelia burgdorferi, the CDC said.
It is too early to say whether the newly discovered bacteria
will be more or less dangerous than Borrelia burgdorferi, said
Jeannine Petersen, a CDC microbiologist.
"We have fairly limited information in that our study
described six patients," she told Reuters. "We need more
patients in order to capture the full spectrum of those who
might have less severe symptoms and those who might have more
severe ones."
It is likely that the bacteria is a "recently emerged"
organism since it did not appear in previous, extensive testing
of blood samples of patients suspected of having Lyme disease,
Peterson added.
(Editing by Karen Brooks and Marguerita Choy)