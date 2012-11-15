Nov 15 When the bulls-eye shaped rash of Lyme
disease reappears many months after treatment, the source is
almost certainly a new tick bite and not a resurgence of the
original infection, according to a U.S. study.
The findings, which appeared in the New England Journal of
Medicine, is more evidence that proper antibiotic treatment is
effective and that bacteria do not hide in the body for years,
waiting to make a subsequent appearance.
But the findings also reveal that people who are outdoors in
areas where Lyme disease is common must be careful to avoid tick
bites even if they've had the disease before, since one
infection does not confer immunity.
"It provides compelling evidence that these are
re-infections, not relapses," said Robert Nadelman of New York
Medical College in Valhalla.
Not only did genetic testing of the bacteria behind each
infection show subsequent Lyme rashes came from different
strains, "all the infections pretty much occurred in the summer
months when ticks are active, they were a year or more apart and
the rash was at a different site from the original," he added.
In addition to the bulls-eye rash, Lyme disease can
initially cause fever, headache and fatigue. In some cases it
can lead to serious heart and nerve problems and arthritis.
Ticks that transmit the bacteria behind Lyme disease are
found in Europe, Asia and North America. In the United States,
the disease is concentrated in northeastern states, with tens of
thousands of cases reported annually.
Antibiotics usually cure it quickly, but some patients
report symptoms well after treatment. Studies have shown that in
those people, additional antibiotic treatment is of little use.
There's also no evidence in favor of long-term courses of
antibiotics for treating Lyme disease and preventing
recurrences.
Nadelman said that in the unusual case there is a relapse,
it typically happens within a few weeks. One U.S. study showed
15 percent of people who develop the infection once risk getting
it again within five years.
For the study, Nadelman and his colleagues found that a
person's second episode of Lyme disease typically occurred about
four years after the first, although the range was one to 15
years. Some of the nine men and eight women they studied had
more than two infections, so there were 22 paired consecutive
episodes in all.
In each case, none of the infections involved the same
strain of bacteria that caused the previous rash.
Some people claim to be suffering from chronic Lyme disease
because they have unexplained pain, fatigue or nerve problems,
but in some of those cases, there's no evidence they were
actually infected, wrote Allen Steere of Massachusetts General
Hospital in Boston, in an editorial published with the study.
"Although... infection may persist for years in untreated
patients, the weight of evidence is strongly against persistent
infection as the explanation for persistent symptoms in
antibiotic-treated patients with Lyme disease," he wrote.
(Reporting from New York by Gene Emery; editing by Elaine Lies)