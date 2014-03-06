By Kate Kelland
| LONDON, March 6
LONDON, March 6 Future global warming could lead
to a significant increase in malaria cases in densely populated
regions of Africa and South America unless disease monitoring
and control efforts are increased, researchers said on Thursday.
In a study of the mosquito-borne disease that infects around
220 million people a year, researchers from Britain and the
United States found what they describe as the first hard
evidence that malaria creeps to higher elevations during warmer
years and back down to lower altitudes when temperatures cool.
This in turn "suggests that with progressive global warming,
malaria will creep up the mountains and spread to new
high-altitude areas," said Menno Bouma, an honorary clinical
lecturer at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
(LSHTM).
And because people who live in these areas have no
protective immunity because they are not used to being exposed
to malaria, they will be particularly vulnerable to more severe
and fatal cases of infection, he added.
According to World Health Organisation (WHO) data, malaria
infected around 219 million people in 2010, killing around
660,000 of them - the vast majority in sub-Saharan Africa.
But robust figures are hard to establish for a disease that
affects mainly poor communities in rural areas of developing
countries, and some global health experts say the annual malaria
death toll could be double that.
Bouma's study, published in the journal Science, stretched
back more than 20 years to when the LSHTM first collected data
on malaria and climate in the Debre Zeit area of central
Ethiopia.
It had been predicted that malaria as a disease could be
especially sensitive to climate change, because both the
Plasmodium parasites that cause it and the Anopheles mosquitoes
that spread it thrive as temperatures warm, Bouma explained.
Some researchers have argued, however, that socio-economic
improvements and more aggressive and effective mosquito-control
efforts would have large enough positive effect on the spread
and intensity of malaria to neutralise the potential threat of
changing climates.
Seeking evidence, Bouma and colleagues from the University
of Michigan analysed data from Ethiopia and Colombia, looking at
malaria case records from the Antioquia region of western
Colombia from 1990 to 2005 and from the Debre Zeit area of
central Ethiopia from 1993 to 2005.
By excluding other factors that influence malaria case
numbers, such as mosquito-control programs, resistance to
anti-malarial drugs and fluctuations in rainfall, they found
that the median altitude of malaria cases shifted to higher
levels in warmer years and back to lower levels in cooler
years.
This yielded "a clear, unambiguous signal that can only be
explained by temperature changes", they said.
"This is indisputable evidence of a climate effect, said
Mercedes Pascual from the University of Michigan. "Our
findings...underscore the size of the problem and emphasise the
need for sustained intervention efforts in these regions,
especially in Africa."
The researchers noted that their work was limited to two
countries on two continents, and suggested it should be
replicated in more countries with malaria in highland regions
before more general trends are assumed.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, Editing by Angus MacSwan)