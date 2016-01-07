LONDON, Jan 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
M alaria-carrying parasites in parts of Cambodia have developed
resistance to a major drug used to treat the disease in
Southeast Asia, according to research published on Thursday in
The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.
The drug piperaquine, used in combination with the drug
artemisinin, has been the main form of malaria treatment in
Cambodia since 2008.
The combination is also one of the few treatments still
effective against multi drug-resistant malaria which has emerged
in Southeast Asia in recent years, and which experts fear may
spread to other parts of the world.
"(Treatment) failures are caused by both artemisinin and
piperaquine resistance, and commonly occur in places where
dihydroartemisinin-piperaquine has been used in the private
sector," researchers said.
Artemisinin resistance has been found in five countries in
Southeast Asia - Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.
Resistance to both artemisinin and drugs used in combination
with it has developed in parts of Cambodia and Thailand.
Experts are particularly concerned that artemisinin
resistance will spread to sub-Saharan Africa where about 90
percent of malaria cases and deaths occur.
"Because few other artemisinin combination therapies are
available, and because artemisinin resistance will probably
accelerate resistance to any partner drug, investigations of
alternative treatment approaches are urgently needed," the
researchers said.
They suggest an alternative treatment should be tested,
comprising artesunate, a form of artemisinin, combined with
mefloquine, a different long-acting partner drug.
"The intensive spread of artemisinin resistance in Cambodia
is rapidly threatening to reduce the efficacy of all artemisinin
combination therapies used in this country and in bordering
areas of Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand," the article said.
Malaria patients in areas with drug-resistant malaria should
be treated in hospital, the researchers said.
"... intensified efforts are needed to discourage what
appears to be a highly ineffective approach of self-treatment in
the private sector."
The research was produced by the U.S. National Institute of
Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
About 3.2 billion people - almost half the world's
population - are at risk of malaria, according to the World
Health Organization.
(Reporting by Alex Whiting, editing by Tim Pearce. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)