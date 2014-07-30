* Study finds drug resistance in critical Asian regions
* Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand among countries affected
* Fears malarial drug resistance could spread to Africa
* Mosquito-borne disease kills over 600,000 people a year
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, July 30 Drug-resistant malaria parasites
have spread to border regions of Southeast Asia, seriously
threatening global efforts to control and eliminate the
mosquito-borne disease, researchers said on Wednesday.
The scientists, who analysed blood samples from 1,241
malaria patients in 10 countries across Asia and Africa, found
resistance to the world's most effective antimalarial drug,
artemisinin, is now widespread in Southeast Asia.
However, the study found no signs yet of resistance in the
three African sites it covered in Kenya, Nigeria and Democratic
Republic of the Congo.
"It may still be possible to prevent the spread of
artemisinin-resistant malaria parasites across Asia and then to
Africa by eliminating them, but that window of opportunity is
closing fast," said Nicholas White, a professor of tropical
medicine at Oxford University who led the research and is and
chair of the Worldwide Antimalarial Resistance Network.
More than half the world's people are at risk of malaria
infection, and while there have been significant reductions in
the numbers falling ill and dying from the mosquito-borne
disease, it still kills more than 600,000 people each year.
Most malaria victims are children under five living in the
poorest parts of sub-Saharan Africa.
From the late 1950s to the 1970s, chloroquine-resistant
malaria parasites spread across Asia to Africa, leading to a
resurgence of malaria cases and millions of deaths.
Chloroquine was replaced by sulphadoxine-pyrimethamine (SP),
but resistance to SP subsequently emerged in western Cambodia
and again spread to Africa.
SP was replaced by artemisinin combination treatment, or
ACT, and experts say we now face the prospect of history
repeating itself for a third time.
'RADICAL ACTION'
White cautioned that conventional malaria control approaches
would not be enough. "We will need to take more radical action
and make this a global public health priority, without delay,"
he said in a statement released with his findings.
The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine,
enrolled infected adults and children at 15 trial sites in 10
malaria-endemic countries between May 2011 and April 2013.
Patients received a six-day antimalarial treatment, three
days of an artemisinin derivative and a three-day course of ACT,
and researchers analysed their blood to measure the rate at
which parasites are cleared from it.
They found that artemisinin resistance in Plasmodium
falciparum - the most deadly form of malaria-causing parasite -
is now firmly established in western Cambodia, Thailand,
Vietnam, eastern Myanmar and northern Cambodia.
There are also signs of emerging resistance in central
Myanmar, southern Laos and northeastern Cambodia, they said.
"If resistance spreads out of Asia and into Africa much of
the great progress in reducing deaths from malaria will be
reversed," said Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust
global health charity. "This is not just a threat for the
future, it is today's reality."
The World Health Organisation said last year that four
countries in Southeast Asia had reported artemisinin resistance
in 2013, and 64 countries found evidence of insecticide
resistance.
While there are a few new antimalarial drugs in the
pipeline, including a once a day medicine from the Swiss
drugmaker Novartis and a vaccine from Britain's
GlaxoSmithKline, they are unlikely to be on the market
and available for widespread use for at least several years yet.
Mid-stage trial results on the Novartis drug also published
in the NEJM on Wednesday showed it cleared the parasites from
the blood within 12 hours - a result described by Christopher
Plowe, a malaria expert at University of Maryland School of
Medicine in Baltimore, as "rare good news".
Elizabeth Ashley, a clinical researcher at the Mahidol
Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit who worked with White,
said that until new drugs come to market, artemisinin medicines
and resistance to them need to be watched carefully.
"The artemisinin drugs are arguably the best antimalarials
we have ever had," she said. "We need to conserve them in areas
where they are still working well."
(Additional reporting by Gene Emery in Boston, editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky)