* Malaria kills more than 600,000 a year
* Vaccine could be approved for use by October
* Final findings show protection persists
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, April 24 The world's first malaria
vaccine, made by GlaxoSmithKline, could be approved by
international regulators for use in Africa from October after
final trial data showed it offered partial protection for up to
four years.
The shot, called RTS,S and designed for children in Africa,
would be the first licensed human vaccine against a parasitic
disease and could help prevent millions of cases of malaria,
which currently kills more than 600,000 people a year.
Experts have long hoped scientists would be able to develop
an effective malaria vaccine, and researchers at the British
drugmaker GSK have been working on RTS,S for 30 years.
Hopes that this shot would be the final answer to wiping out
malaria were dampened when trial data released in 2011 and 2012
showed it only reduced episodes of malaria in babies aged 6-12
weeks by 27 percent, and by around 46 percent in children aged
5-17 months.
But the final stage follow-up data published in the Lancet
journal on Friday showed vaccinated children continued to be
protected four years on, albeit at a declining rate -- an
important factor given the prevalence of the disease -- and
rates of protection were stronger with a booster shot.
"Despite the falling efficacy over time, there is still a
clear benefit from RTS,S," said Brian Greenwood, a professor at
the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine who worked on
the study.
He said an average 1,363 cases of clinical malaria were
prevented over four years for every 1,000 children vaccinated,
or 1,774 cases with a booster shot -- the children would
normally be expected to have had several cases of infection over
that period.
In babies, over three years of follow-up, an average 558
cases were prevented for every 1,000 vaccinated, and 983 cases
in those who got a booster.
"Given that there were an estimated 198 million malaria
cases in 2013, this level of efficacy potentially translates
into millions of cases of malaria in children being prevented,"
Greenwood said.
GSK submitted an application in July 2014 for regulatory
approval by the European Medicines Agency for RTS,S and is
expecting a decision within a few months. If it gets a licence,
the World Health Organization could recommend it for use "as
early as October this year", Greenwood said.
Experts say RTS,S will be only one among several weapons
against malaria, alongside insecticide-treated bednets, rapid
diagnostic tests and anti-malarial drugs.
RTS,S was co-developed by GSK and the non-profit PATH
Malaria Vaccine Initiative, with funding from the Bill & Melinda
Gates Foundation.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)