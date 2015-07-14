LONDON, July 14 It's a showpiece drug that has
the potential to end a disease that kills half a million African
children a year. Yet even before it wins a licence, the world's
first malaria vaccine has lost some of its sheen.
Backed by billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates and
developed by GlaxoSmithKline, the vaccine -- called RTS,S or
Mosquirix -- is being assessed by regulators and global health
authorities.
Granting it a licence and recommending it for rollout in
sub-Saharan Africa, where malaria kills one child almost every
minute, ought to be a no-brainer.
But Mosquirix is hampered by caveats, complexities and cost
implications that threaten to make its arrival on the global
health stage more of a problem than a solution, possibly not
just for malaria but for vaccines in general.
"There's a lot of excitement for a malaria vaccine. But it's
a very complicated vaccine, so the recommendation is presumably
going to be complicated too," says Seth Berkley, chief executive
of the GAVI global vaccine group.
Malaria is caused by a parasite carried in the saliva of
mosquitoes. GSK's vaccine is designed to go to work at the point
the parasite enters the human bloodstream after a mosquito bite.
By stimulating an immune response, it can prevent the
parasite from multiplying in the liver. Without that response,
the parasite re-enters the bloodstream and infects red blood
cells, leading to fever, body aches and sometimes death.
One big problem with Mosquirix is that while it's the best
malaria vaccine so far, it still doesn't work very well.
Unlike polio or smallpox vaccines, which offer life-long
high-level protection from the diseases they are designed to
prevent, Mosquirix gives only partial protection against
malaria, and even that dwindles within a few years.
Data from clinical trials which ran across seven countries
in Africa show that at best, in children aged 5-17 months, it
offers 50 percent protection. In babies aged around 3 months,
that drops to 30 percent.
Dosing is also a problem. Pedro Alonso, director of the
World Health Organization's Global Malaria Programme, explained
in a briefing last week that even to get that efficacy, children
would need for four doses over 18 months.
"In the absence of four doses, the efficacy disappears and
no significant protection is documented," he said. "It's
challenging in terms of understanding how it would best add
value."
The WHO has promised to make a decision on whether and how
to recommend use of Mosquirix by the end of 2015.
European Medicines Agency drugs regulators, who have been
wading through a quarter of a million pages of evidence
submitted by GSK, are expected to decide soon, likely later this
month, on whether it should be licensed.
COSTS, AND DELIVERY
Sources close to the approval process suggest Mosquirix is
likely to get both EMA and WHO backing, partly thanks to the
weight of history pushing for the world's first malaria vaccine
to get to market.
But there will be conditions attached, all of which carry
cost implications that may make the reality of delivering
Mosquirix prohibitively expensive.
GSK hasn't yet put a price on the vaccine, but the firm's
charismatic chief executive Andrew Witty has promised it won't
be expensive, with a profit margin of 5 percent over cost of
manufacture which he promises to reinvest in research on malaria
and other neglected diseases.
Sources involved in planning for Mosquirix's potential
future use told Reuters they have been advised to work with a
price tag of around $5 per dose.
That would make a dose of Mosquirix about the same as the
cost of an insecticide-treated bednet. And while a bednet can
protect two people for three years before it needs replacing,
with Mosquirix, the likelihood is that one child would need four
doses -- around $20 in medicine costs alone -- to get an extra
30 percent protection from malaria for a shorter time.
Adrian Hill, a vaccine expert at Oxford University's Jenner
Institute, notes the numbers look even less attractive if
Mosquirix is recommended for slightly older babies.
If the shot were to be licensed for babies of 3 months old,
when it could be given as part of the routine so-called Expanded
Program on Immunization, the cost of delivery could be
relatively low.
"The real problem arises if it's given at 6-12 months. The
cost of delivery will be greatly increased and we just don't
know how feasible extra immunisation time points will be," Hill
said.
"Sadly, the data show the protection in younger infants, who
we immunise routinely, is very modest, but it is better in older
infants."
REPUTATIONAL RISK
As the world first human vaccine against a parasitic
disease, Mosquirix is a historic milestone and close to the
hearts of its key backers, the philanthropic Bill & Melinda
Gates Foundation and GSK.
If global health authorities push ahead despite the
complexities, experts say there could be substantial
reputational risks for Gates, Witty, the WHO and even for
vaccines in general.
After all, if children vaccinated against malaria continue
to get the disease, why should mothers trust other vaccines,
developed by drugmakers, backed, promoted and recommended by the
WHO, against diseases like pneumonia, measles and polio?
The Gates Foundation is keen not to voice an opinion on
Mosquirix at this sensitive time, when regulators and the WHO
are assessing it, said foundation director Alan Magill.
He stressed this is a first generation vaccine, "no silver
bullet", and only one of a range of weapons against malaria.
A GSK spokesperson also emphasised Mosquirix is designed for
use alongside other malaria control measures such as bednets.
"Given the huge burden of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa, we
believe this could have a significant public health impact," she
said.
Despite widespread acknowledgment of the complexities and
costs surrounding Mosquirix, none of the experts Reuters spoke
to believes regulators and the WHO will say no to the world's
first malaria vaccine.
"It's going to be a first time in history situation," said
Alonso. "The challenges are around where this vaccine could
provide additional benefits to the tools we already have."
(Additional reporting by Tom Miles in Geneva; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall)