* Progress means world has "convincingly" met MDG targets
* Some 6.2 million lives saved, mostly African children
* Insecticide-treated bednets made biggest difference
* New 15-year target will require tripling of funding
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Sept 17 Death rates from malaria have
plunged by 60 percent in the past 15 years, meaning more than 6
million lives have been saved - the vast majority of them
African children, United Nations agencies said on Thursday.
The progress marked the "taming of an ancient disease that
over the centuries has killed untold millions of people," World
Health Organization (WHO) director general Margaret Chan told an
audience at Britain's parliament.
In a joint WHO-UNICEF report, experts said a crucial
Millennium Development Goal to halt and begin to reverse the
incidence of malaria by 2015 has been met "convincingly", with
new cases of the parasitic mosquito-borne infection down by 37
percent since 2000.
The dramatic declines was "one of the great public health
success stories of the past 15 years", Chan said as she launched
the report. "It's a sign that our strategies are on target and
that we can beat this."
The report found an increasing number of countries on the
verge of eliminating malaria. In 2014, 13 countries reported
zero cases and six had fewer than 10 cases.
But malaria was far from beaten, Chan said. This year alone,
there have been an estimated 214 million new cases, with around
438,000 deaths.
"Malaria kills mostly young children, especially those
living in the poorest and most remote places. So the best way to
celebrate global progress ... is to recommit ourselves to
reaching and treating them," said UNICEF Executive Director
Anthony Lake.
"We know how to prevent and treat malaria. Since we can do
it, we must."
A study by the Malaria Atlas Project at Britain's Oxford
University found that "by far the most important intervention"
in reducing malaria cases and deaths has been the use of
insecticide-treated bednets (ITNs), around a billion of which
have been distributed in Africa since 2000.
Some 68 percent of malaria cases prevented since 2000 were
stopped by these bednets, while anti-malarial drugs called
Artemisinin-based combination therapies and indoor spraying
accounted for 22 percent and 10 percent of cases prevented,
according to the study published in the journal Nature on
Wednesday.
The United Nations has now sent a fresh goal to cut new
cases and deaths by a further 90 percent by 2030. Anual funding
for the malaria fight will need to triple from $2.7 billion now
to $8.7 billion in 2030 to meet that goal.
"With a disease like malaria you can never tread water,"
Chan said. "You either surge ahead, or you sink."
