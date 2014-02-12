NEW YORK Feb 12 A new study has added to
growing evidence that yearly mammogram screenings do not reduce
the chance that a woman will die of breast cancer and confirms
earlier findings that many abnormalities detected by these
X-rays would never have proved fatal, even if untreated.
The research, published on Wednesday in the British Medical
Journal, is the latest salvo in a decades-long debate over the
benefit of mammograms. The 25-year study of 89,835 women in
Canada, aged 40 to 59, randomly assigned the volunteers to
receive either annual mammograms plus physical breast exams or
physical exams alone.
The women started receiving mammograms from 1980 to 1985. At
the time, doctors believed screening saved lives by detecting
early-stage cancers, which were considered more treatable than
cancers detected later, especially in women aged 50 to 64.
Instead, the study "found no reduction in breast cancer
mortality from mammography screening," the scientists wrote,
"neither in women aged 40-49 at study entry nor in women aged
50-59."
The findings echo research such as a 2012 study in The New
England Journal of Medicine which found that screening
mammography "is having, at best, only a small effect on the rate
of death from breast cancer." On the basis of similar findings
going back to the 1990s, the U.S. Preventive Services Task
Force, an independent panel of medical experts, in 2009
recommended biennial screening mammography for women 50 to 74
years, replacing an earlier recommendation that women start
having mammograms every one to two years at age 40.
Proponents of mammograms often point out that women whose
breast cancer is diagnosed by mammography alone live longer than
those whose cancer is diagnosed by physical exam. This study
found that as well, but the apparent advantage was illusory, the
researchers concluded. For one thing, if a cancer is
sufficiently aggressive and resistant to treatment it will
likely prove fatal no matter when it is detected. Finding it in
2011 by physical exam, as opposed to 2007 by mammogram, simply
means that the woman lives longer knowing that she has cancer,
not that she lives longer overall.
Mammograms, the study found, increase perceived survival
time without affecting the course of the disease.
In addition to not reducing mortality from breast cancer,
the study found, mammograms are leading to an epidemic of what
the researchers call "over-diagnosis." Nearly 22 percent of the
invasive cancers detected by mammography were harmless, meaning
they would not cause symptoms or death during a woman's
lifetime.
This represents one over-diagnosed breast cancer for every
424 women who received mammography screening, calculate the
researchers, who were led by epidemiologist Anthony Miller of
the University of Toronto.
He and his colleagues stressed that the results may not hold
in countries where access to advanced cancer treatment is
limited.
But in countries such as those in North America and Europe
where it is, the scientists wrote, "our results support the
views of some commentators that the rationale for screening by
mammography should be urgently reassessed by policy makers,"
since annual mammography "does not result in a reduction in
breast cancer specific mortality for women aged 40-59 beyond
that of physical examination alone or usual care."
An accompanying editorial agrees that policy makers should
stop pushing mammograms but points out that this is easier said
than done: "governments, research funders, scientists, and
medical practitioners may have vested interests in continuing"
that push, since mammography is a multi-billion-dollar industry.
Annual screenings also give women the sense that they are taking
active steps to reduce the chance of dying of breast cancer.
In a statement, the American College of Radiology and
Society of Breast Imaging called the BMJ study "an incredibly
misleading analysis." The results "should not be used to create
breast cancer screening policy as this would place a great many
women at increased risk of dying unnecessarily from breast
cancer."
