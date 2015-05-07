By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 7 The measles vaccine provides
benefits beyond merely protecting against that highly contagious
viral respiratory disease that remains a leading childhood
killer in parts of the world, scientists say.
By blocking the measles infection, the vaccine prevents
measles-induced immune system damage that makes children much
more vulnerable to numerous other infectious diseases for two to
three years, a study published on Thursday found.
The research focused on a phenomenon called "immune amnesia"
in which the measles infection destroys cells in the immune
system, the body's natural defense against disease-causing
microbes, that "remember" how to fend off previously encountered
pathogens.
Prior research had suggested "immune amnesia" lasted a month
or two. The new study, based on decades of childhood health data
from the United States, Denmark, England and Wales, showed the
measles-induced immune damage persisted on average for 28
months.
During that period, children who got measles were more
likely to die from other infections due to the
long-lasting depletion of immune memory cells caused by
the virus.
"The work demonstrates that measles may have long-term
insidious immunologic effects on the immune system that place
children at risk for years following infection," said Princeton
University infectious disease immunologist and epidemiologist
Michael Mina, whose study appears in the journal Science.
"The work also demonstrates that, in these highly developed
countries prior to the introduction of measles vaccine, measles
may have been implicated in over 50 percent of all childhood
infectious disease deaths."
The study comes amid rising concern among public health
leaders about parents who refuse to get their children
vaccinated for measles, based on discredited claims about the
vaccine's safety or for religious and other reasons.
Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in
2000, but increasing numbers of cases have been reported in
recent years as more people remain unvaccinated. Last year's 668
U.S. measles cases were the most since 1994, the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention said.
"Our work reiterates the true importance of preserving high
levels of measles vaccine coverage as the consequences of
measles infections may be much more devastating than is readily
observable," Mina said.
The study showed preventing measles through vaccination
lowered childhood deaths from pathogens that cause conditions
like pneumonia, sepsis, bronchitis, bronchiolitis and diarrheal
diseases.
The World Health Organization said vaccination drove a 75
percent drop in measles deaths from 2000-2013 globally, but
there were still about 145,000 measles deaths in 2013.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Marguerita Choy)