By Caroline Humer
Feb 21 The U.S. government on Friday proposed a
cut in payments to private health insurers for 2015 Medicare
Advantage plans, a move Republican lawmakers said would hurt
benefits for the elderly and disabled.
The proposal, released in a document by a division of the
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, appeared to cut
payments by more than the 6 to 7 percent the insurance industry
had expected, one Wall Street analyst said.
"Now the lobbying begins: can the plans get Congress to help
make the cut less severe?" CRT Capital analyst Sheryl Skolnick
said, adding that her assessment of the hundreds of pages of
information was preliminary.
Friday's notice of proposed rates opens a window for
negotiations on the final ruling, due April 7.
Insurers and lawmakers have said cuts will mean smaller
networks of doctors and hospitals and higher out-of-pocket
costs. Insurers have said they could only maintain benefits if
there was no change in payments for 2015 from 2014.
Many factors go into determining the government's total
reimbursement to insurers. These payments are based in part on
the assumption that Medicare Advantage spending per person will
fall 3.55 percent in 2015. Total reimbursement to insurers,
however, is influenced by factors such as payments for patients
who are sicker than average.
"These Medicare Advantage cuts are misguided, threaten a
successful program for seniors, and must be overturned,"
Republican Senator Orrin Hatch said in a statement.
"Medicare Advantage is extremely popular for a reason - run
through the private market, seniors gain access to high-quality
and coordinated care with additional benefits that they
otherwise wouldn't get," he said.
The criticism from Hatch and other leading Republicans adds
to pressure from the party over President Barack Obama's
healthcare law. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act,
which aims to extend health coverage to millions of uninsured
Americans, includes provisions to cut Medicare spending.
UnitedHealth Group Inc, Humana Inc and Aetna
Inc are among the insurers who manage private Medicare
plans for about 15 million of the 50 million Americans eligible
for Medicare.
Shares of insurers were slightly lower in after-hours
trading activity. Humana posted the biggest loss with a 2
percent decline.
PLANNING FOR 2015
The proposed payment rates are a key factor in how insurance
companies plan their business for the coming year, including in
which markets they will offer health plans, what their medical
and administrative costs will be and at what level to set
premiums and doctor visit co-payments.
Insurers have said that 2014 was a difficult year for
Medicare Advantage because of cuts to payments estimated at
about 6 percent overall by the industry group, called America's
Health Insurance Plans (AHIP). Officials for the lobby group
were not immediately available for comment on the latest
government proposal.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a
statement that the proposed changes for 2015 are smaller than
those implemented in 2014.
It also said in the statement that it planned to calculate
risk scores in 2015 with the same methodology as in 2014. It
said it would change a part of its risk payment formula to
account for the increasing proportion of baby boomers entering
Medicare, who tend to have better health.
It was not immediately clear how these and other formula
changes in the document would affect the industry overall or
specific insurers.
Medicare Advantage and other government paid-healthcare
services like Medicaid are among the insurers' fastest growing
businesses.
But if the costs to insurers of providing the healthcare
services outpace the payments from the government, the
difference is paid by the insurers, undermining their ability to
profit from these plans.
"Medicare Advantage plans are fully at risk under this
program. So if their estimate is off, for better or for worse,
they are at risk for that," said Anne Hance, a lawyer at
McDermott Will & Emery in Washington, D.C. who focuses on
regulation.