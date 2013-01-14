Jan 15 In what is likely to come as little
surprise, a U.S. study has found that patients and their
families are rarely told when hospitals make mistakes with their
medicines.
Most medication mistakes did not harm patients, the
researchers said in a report published in Critical Care
Medicine, but those that did were more likely to happen in
intensive care units (ICUs) - with ICU patients and their
families less likely to be told about errors.
"For the most part, our findings were in keeping with what
the existing literature tells us about the where and how of
medication errors in a hospital," said Asad Latif, the study's
lead author, in an email to Reuters Health.
"The most surprising finding was what we do about them, at
least in the immediate time around when they occur," added
Latif, from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in
Baltimore.
Using a database of about 840,000 voluntarily reported
medication errors from 537 U.S. hospitals between 1999 and 2005,
the researchers found that ICUs accounted for about 56,000, or
6.6 percent, of the errors. The rest happened in other units of
the hospitals.
The vast majority of the mistakes - about 98 percent -
didn't lead to a patient being harmed.
About four percent of the errors in an ICU, however, did
harm a patient, compared with about two percent of errors in
non-ICU wards. That's not surprising given the fragile condition
of ICU patients and the more intensive treatment they receive,
the authors noted.
Of errors that may have led to patient deaths, 18 occurred
in ICUs and 92 in non-ICU areas of the hospital.
In both types, errors of omission - failing to give a
patient the medication - were most common. Harmful errors most
often involved devices like IV lines and mistakes in calculating
medication doses.
More than half the time, no actions were taken after an
error. In fact, only a third of the hospital staff who made the
reported mistakes were immediately told about their errors.
"And the patient and/or their family is immediately informed
when an error occurs barely two percent of the time, despite
literature supporting full disclosure and their desire to be
promptly informed," Latif said.
Research has found that instituting a blame-free reporting
system in hospitals increases the number of reported mistakes.
Still, Latif said it would be premature for patients and
their families to be concerned based just on their findings.
"Studies like this give us the opportunity to find out how
we are actually doing, compared to how we think we are doing,"
he said.
"They help us discover associations between the outcomes we
are interested in and their potential causes and consequences."
SOURCE: bit.ly/RJVVvfa
(Reporting from New York by Andrew Seaman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)