* Top drugmakers doing more for world's poor, report finds
* But 18 of 20 companies breached ethical standards
* GlaxoSmithKline again leads index for best drug access
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 17 The world's top drugmakers have
improved access to medicines in developing countries, according
to a report on Monday, but their good work is undermined by a
sorry record of unethical behaviour.
The Access to Medicines Index, which ranks the 20 leading
pharmaceutical companies every two years on how well they get
treatments to the poor, said the industry's progress had been
"uneven".
Eighteen of the firms monitored were the subject of
settlements or fines for corrupt behaviour, unethical marketing
or breaches of competition law in the last two years.
"Commitment to ethical behaviour does not correlate with
performance," the report said, adding that companies were still
reluctant to disclose details of drug patents.
The independently compiled index, which had a sceptical
reception from drug manufacturers when it started in 2008, is
now widely tracked by drugmakers and investors, who see it as a
proxy for companies' long-term success in emerging markets.
The contradictory advances and the problems facing the
industry are evident at GlaxoSmithKline, which retained
its long-standing top spot in the index, while simultaneously
featuring in a major bribery scandal in China.
"Corruption is terrible, but it also takes attention away
from the fact that these companies are doing quite a lot of good
stuff," said Jayasree Iyer, research head at the Access to
Medicine Foundation, based in the Netherlands.
Denmark's Novo Nordisk moved up to the No. 2
spot, reflecting its coordinated approach to providing diabetes
care at an affordable price in poorer countries.
Sanofi and Pfizer were the biggest fallers
down the rankings, while Japanese drugmakers came bottom, as in
previous assessments.
As well as access for existing medicines, the index also
assesses research into new drugs. Here it found work on many
tropical diseases was still neglected, an issue highlighted
recently by the lack of drugs and vaccines for Ebola.
While drug companies have been criticised over the years for
not doing enough to ensure access in poor countries, the issue
is moving up the agenda, with all top-20 companies having a
board member responsible for access activities.
Emerging markets are a growing focus for pharmaceutical
companies as growth in Western markets slows.
(Editing by David Clarke)