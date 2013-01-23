Jan 23 Melamine, a chemical that sickened and
killed babies in China when it tainted baby formula, can also
leach off tableware and into food, according to a Taiwan study.
But researchers, whose results appeared in JAMA Internal
Medicine, warned that their findings don't prove that melamine
is harmful to people in the amounts detected when study
participants ate hot soup from melamine bowls.
Large doses of melamine, which is used in some types of
fertilizer and in resin used to make tableware, killed six
babies in China and sent thousands more to the hospital with
kidney damage in 2008. In high enough quantities, melamine can
cause kidney stones and other kidney problems in adults.
"Melamine tableware may release large amounts of melamine
when used to serve high-temperature foods," wrote lead
researcher Chia-Fang Wu from Kaohsiung Medical University in
Taiwan.
For the study, six people in their 20s ate hot soup for
breakfast out of melamine bowls, while another six ate soup from
ceramic bowls. Then, the researchers monitored participants'
urine for the next twelve hours. Three weeks later, the two
groups were reversed.
For the rest of the day, the total melamine excreted in
study volunteers' urine was 8.35 micrograms following a melamine
bowl breakfast, compared to 1.31 micrograms after breakfast from
a ceramic bowl.
The study didn't measure any health effects possibly related
to melamine, and it's not clear if those urine levels would lead
to any long-term medical problems or if participants' bodies
were storing any of the chemical.
Craig Langman, who studies kidney diseases at Northwestern
University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, said that
while the study raises interesting questions and concerns, it
didn't prove anything.
But he also said that research into the chemical's long-term
biological effects should continue.
"The babies who were poisoned because of their being young
had very low kidney function to begin with," he told Reuters
Health. "Clearly, poisoning acutely with this massive overload
is different than long-term exposure.
Melamine is approved in the United States for use in the
manufacturing of some cooking utensils, tableware, plastics and
industrial coatings, among other things. It is likely more
common in other countries, including China.
"American exposure from tableware must be astonishingly
small, or not at all," Langman added. "(But) because of the
Chinese poisoning epidemic, we have to entirely vigilant all the
time about our food supply."
Anyone who has a choice might as well avoid buying tableware
made with melamine, because it does interact with some acidic
foods and in the microwave.
"If you can avoid it, why use it?" he said.
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)