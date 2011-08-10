NEW YORK Aug 10 (Reuters Life!) - Older women who have
sleep apnea, which leads to abnormal pauses in breathing or
abnormally low breathing during sleep, may be more likely to
develop memory problems and dementia, according to a U.S. study.
It's not clear whether treating sleep apnea, which is
especially common in older, overweight people, would help
prevent that memory decline, partly because clear answers have
been lacking on the link between problem sleeping and memory.
But the study, which looked at nearly 300 women and was led
by Kristine Yaffe of the University of California, San
Francisco, found that a little over 45 percent of women who had
signs of sleep apnea in initial tests had developed mild
cognitive impairment or dementia five years later.
By contrast, only 31 percent of women who did not have sleep
problems developed thinking and memory problems.
"Among older women, those with sleep-disordered breathing
compared with those without sleep-disordered breathing had an
increased risk of developing cognitive impairment," wrote Yaffe
and her colleagues in the Journal of the American Medical
Association.
Yaffe and her team gave an overnight sleep apnea test to 298
women without dementia, who were an average of 82 years old. The
test looks for changes in breathing and oxygen flow during the
night, as well as for the short, frequent breaks in sleep that
are signs of sleep apnea.
Just over a third of the women had the disorder.
About five years later, those same women were brought in for
a set of thinking and memory tests, with doctors evaluating any
of those who showed signs of memory decline.
When Yaffe and her colleagues took factors such as race,
weight and other diseases and medications into consideration,
women with sleep apnea were almost twice as likely to test
positive for cognitive impairment or dementia.
"It makes sense that good sleep is going to be protective to
the brain," said Robert Thomas, who studies sleep at Harvard
Medical School in Boston and was not involved in the study.
"We simply don't have data to answer many of the simple
questions people may have in the sleep clinic," he told Reuters
Health.
Sleep apnea has been linked to a host of other problems,
including high blood pressure and cholesterol. Researchers
pointed to lower blood flow to the brain during sleep as a
possible culprit in cognitive problems down the line.
Indeed, when the authors looked at the specific factors that
went into a diagnosis of sleep apnea, they found that the lack
of steady oxygen overnight was related to thinking and memory
problems, not how much total sleep women got or how many times
they woke during the night.
Thomas said that not everyone with sleep apnea has symptoms,
which include fatigue and snoring, and that people who are
overweight or have heart and blood pressure diseases should also
consider getting tested.
But researchers still don't know to what extent treatment,
which involves wearing a mask that delivers pressurized air from
a "CPAP" machine to ease breathing at night, can prevent the
complications of sleep apnea, including cognitive decline.
"The biggest hole in sleep apnea (research) is: what are the
outcomes of treatment?" Thomas said.
Yaffe agreed. "That's obviously a next step and an important
question."
SOURCE: bit.ly/hwxtTL
(Reporting by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health; editing by
Elaine Lies)