NASHVILLE, Tenn. Oct 5 The number of people
stricken with a rare form of meningitis linked to steroid
injections rose to 47 in seven U.S. states, the Centers for
Disease Control said on Friday, but the number of people killed
by the outbreak remained at five.
In its latest update on the spread of fungal meningitis, the
CDC said the first four cases were confirmed in Michigan, the
seventh state hit by the widening outbreak.
Other states with cases are Tennessee, Virginia, Florida,
Maryland, North Carolina and Indiana.
The 47 cases confirmed so far compare with 35 on Thursday.
Tennessee accounts for most of those and on Friday state
officials said the number had risen to 29 cases, up four from
Thursday.
Vials of steroids linked to the outbreak were shipped to 23
states and could have been used to inject thousands of patients,
mostly to relieve back pain, authorities have said.
