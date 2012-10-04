By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Oct 4 A steroid medication
linked to the fungal meningitis deaths of at least five people
may have been administered to patients in 23 states, the Centers
for Disease Control said on Thursday.
The CDC said in a briefing that five people have died and 35
have been struck by fungal meningitis in six states. The
outbreak first was reported in Tennessee, where two people died.
All the cases have so far been traced to three lots of
Methylprednisolene Acetate from a pharmaceutical compounding
plant in Massachusetts, according to the briefing.
The New England Compounding Center, Inc, a pharmacy in
Framingham, Massachusetts, prepared the medication, which has
been voluntarily recalled. A fungus linked to the steroid
medication has been identified in specimens from five patients,
according to the CDC's Dr. Benjamin Park.
The CDC said the fungal contamination was detected in the
examination of one of the sealed vials taken at that company.
Fungal meningitis is rare and life threatening, but is not
contagious from person to person. Meningitis can be passed to
humans from steroid medications that weaken the immune system.
Symptoms include a sudden onset of fever, headache, stiff neck,
nausea and vomiting, according to the CDC web site.
(Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)