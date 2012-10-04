* Tennessee is hardest-hit state
* Steroid used mainly to control back pain
(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct 4 A steroid medication
linked to the death of at least five people from rare fungal
meningitis may have been administered to patients in 23 states,
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said on Thursday, raising
fears the rare outbreak could spread.
In a briefing for reporters, the CDC said five people had
died so far and 35 had taken ill from fungal meningitis in six
states. The outbreak was first reported in Tennessee, where
three people have died and 25 of the cases have been reported.
The other confirmed deaths were in Virginia and Maryland.
The CDC said it had not yet determined the rate of infection
among those patients who received the potentially tainted
steroid. The rate of infection is an important barometer of the
potential for the outbreak to spread.
The steroid is administered to patients, usually by
injection, primarily to control back pain.
All the cases have so far been traced to three lots of
Methylprednisolene Acetate from a pharmaceutical compounding
plant in Massachusetts, according to the briefing.
The company, New England Compounding Center Inc, or NECC, in
Framingham, Massachusetts, prepared the medication, which has
been voluntarily recalled. The company has also voluntarily
surrendered its license. NECC could not immediately be reached
for comment.
"We are encouraging all health facilities to immediately
cease use of any product produced by NECC," Dr. Madeleine
Biondolillo, Massachusetts public health director of safety,
told reporters in a conference call from Boston.
NECC could not immediately be reached for comment.
A fungus linked to the steroid medication has been
identified in specimens from five patients, according to the
CDC's Dr. Benjamin Park.
The Massachusetts Health Department said there were 17,676
vials of medication in each of the three lots under
investigation. They were sent out July through September and
have a shelf life of 180 days.
The CDC said the fungal contamination was detected in the
examination of one of the sealed vials taken at that company.
Fungal meningitis is rare and life-threatening, but is not
contagious from person to person. Meningitis can be passed to
humans from steroid medications that weaken the immune system.
Symptoms include a sudden onset of fever, headache, stiff neck,
nausea, and vomiting, according to the CDC web site.
In addition to the 25 cases in Tennessee, one has been
reported in North Carolina, two in Florida, four in Virginia,
two in Maryland and one in Indiana, according to CDC's Park.
SOME TENNESSEE PATIENTS 'REALLY CRITICALLY ILL'
About 75 facilities could have received the steroid in the
23 states. They include California, Connecticut, Florida,
Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan,
Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada,
New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina,
Tennessee, Virginia, Texas and West Virginia, according to Park.
In one example of how widespread the steroid was
distributed, one facility in Indiana, St. Mary's Health, said on
Thursday that 560 patients had received the recalled medication.
They received the steroid at the Surgicare Cross Pointe clinic
in Evansville, said St. Mary's spokeswoman Laura Forbes. It was
not immediately known if any patients were infected there.
In Tennessee, the worst-hit state, Dr. John Dreyzehner, the
state health commissioner, said expectations were that the
number of cases would rise. "We are awaiting results of tests
from other cases," he told a news conference in Nashville.
Some Tennessee patients are "really critically ill" and in
intensive care units, said Dr. Marion Kainer of the state health
department. She declined to say how many were critical.
The Massachusetts Health Department said there had been
several complaints against the company linked to the steroid.
Complaints in 2002 and 2003 about the processing of medication
resulted in an agreement with government agencies in 2006 to
correct deficiencies
In 2011, there was another inspection of the facility and no
deficiencies were found. In March 2012, another complaint was
made about the potency of a product used in eye surgery
procedures. That investigation is continuing, the state health
department said.
(Additional reporting by Mary Wisniewski and Susan Guyett;
Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Peter
Cooney)