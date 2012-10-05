NASHVILLE, Tenn. Oct 5 Tennessee state health
officials said on Friday the had confirmed four more cases of a
rare form of meningitis linked to a steroid injection for back
pain, bringing to 29 the number of cases in the state where the
outbreak began.
Five people have died since the outbreak of fungal
meningitis, including three in Tennessee.
The latest Tennessee cases bring to 39 the number of people
sickened in six states. The steroid linked to the outbreak was
distributed in 23 states, according to the health department in
Massachusetts, the state where the medication was produced.
