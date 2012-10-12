Oct 12 Younger women who are thrust into
menopause because of breast cancer treatment may get some relief
from talk therapy and regular exercise, according to a study
from the Netherlands.
Menopause symptoms such as hot flashes often come on
gradually for women who go through natural menopause, as the
body's production of hormones slowly dwindles. But that's not
often the case for women diagnosed with breast cancer and
treated with chemotherapy and other potent drugs.
"Oftentimes with women with breast cancer who experience
treatment-induced menopause, the symptoms are much more severe
than in natural menopause," said Neil Aaronson from The
Netherlands Cancer Institute in Amsterdam, who worked on the
study.
In addition, those women can't take replacement hormones to
ease the symptoms, an effective but controversial treatment for
menopause-related symptoms, since the hormones can put them at
risk for a cancer recurrence.
For the study, which appeared in the Journal of Clinical
Oncology, Aaronson and his colleagues randomly assigned 422
women with breast cancer and treatment-induced menopause to one
of four groups.
One group went to six weekly therapy sessions, another
consulted with physiotherapists and started tailored exercise
programs, a third did both therapy and exercise and the final
group was put on a waitlist.
The type of group treatment, known as cognitive behavioral
therapy, included relaxation exercises and addressed symptoms as
well as body image and sexuality issues.
Six months later, women in the talk therapy, exercise and
combined groups reported an improvement in treatment-related
symptoms, each gaining about five points on a 73-point scale
compared to fewer than two points among waitlisters.
Women who'd had therapy also said they were bothered less by
their hot flashes and night sweats, though they had them just as
often.
"With the cognitive behavioral therapy, we were primarily
targeting the subjective experience of the symptoms, and helping
women to cope with the symptoms," Aaronson told Reuters Health.
For women who have been treated for breast cancer and have
menopause-related symptoms, antidepressants and other
medications may also offer some help. But by that point,
Aaronson said, many women aren't interested in taking any more
drugs or dealing with any more potential side effects.
He and his colleagues are working on translating the therapy
sessions into an online program that people can do on their own
time.
"More research is needed on behavioral interventions such as
relaxation therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy to
understand more about how these things are helpful and for
whom," said Debra Barton from the Mayo Clinic, who co-wrote an
editorial accompanying the article.
"However, so far the data appear very promising."
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)