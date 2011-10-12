Oct 12 Women who spend a lot of time exercising
or eat a heart-healthy diet appear to reach menopause earlier,
according to a Japanese study -- findings that researchers say
could be important for cancer prevention.
Researchers led by Chisato Nagata at Gifu University tracked
more than 3,100 premenopausal women over 10 years. Those who
exercised the most -- about eight to 10 hours a week -- were 17
percent more likely to start menopause during the study than
their sedentary peers.
Similarly, women who at the most polyunsaturated fats, found
in many fish and vegetable oils, were 15 percent more likely to
reach menopause than those who got the least.
During menopause, a woman's ovaries stop producing eggs and
she can no longer get pregnant. It usually begins between ages
41 and 55.
For the study, Nagata and colleagues gave food and activity
questionnaires to women aged 35 to 56 at baseline. Over the neat
decade, nearly 1,800 of them went through menopause.
Although it was unclear how old they were when that
happened, the findings -- published in the journal Menopause --
suggested that very active women and those getting lots of
polyunsaturated fats have a higher chance of reaching menopause
earlier.
Doing so means women have less exposure to high estrogen
levels, said JoAnn Manson, president of the North American
Menopause Society. Estrogen promotes breast tumors, and that may
explain why early menopause is tied to a lower risk of breast
cancer.
On the other hand, early menopause has also been linked to
increased risks of heart disease and bone thinning, she added.
"I wouldn't want women to be concerned that they would be at
higher risk of cardiovascular disease or osteoporosis if they
make lifestyle modifications," she said.
"The benefits far outweigh any risks."
Other studies on menopause have been contradictory. For
examples, high levels of physical activity -- usually five or
more hours of exercise a week -- have been tied to early
menopause. But they've also been linked to irregular menstrual
cycles, which could lead to later menopause.
Even in the latest study, researchers said the relation
between exercise and timing of menopause was "small to null."
Total fat as well as saturated fat, which comes largely from
animals, didn't have any effect on the timing of menopause,
Nagata and colleagues said.
Manson, who is also at the Harvard Medical School, said
physical activity lowers estrogen levels, and that may be why
it's linked to the early onset of menopause.
"The take home message from this study is that regular
physical activity and regular heart-healthy patterns are
advisable for reducing the risk for several hormone-related
cancers and osteoporosis," she said.
"It's a modest effect, but it matters."
(Reporting from New York by Kimberly Hayes Taylor at Reuters
Health, editing by Elaine Lies)