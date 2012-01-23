Jan 23 Women taking pomegranate seed oil,
marketed as an alternative remedy for menopausal symptoms, got
no more relief from hot flashes than women taking a pill
containing sunflower oil as a placebo, according to an Austrian
study.
The study, in which women took the pomegranate seed oil --
which is rich in plant compounds called phytoestrogens that
mimic estrogen -- twice a day, was the first clinical trial of
the remedy and appeared in the journal Menopause.
As many as 85 percent of women experience hot flashes -- a
sensation of heat, often accompanied by sweating, rapid
heartbeat and anxiety -- many times a day before, during or
after menopause.
"In postmenopausal women, pomegranate seed oil does not
significantly reduce hot flashes within a 12-week observation
period, but further studies are needed to investigate the
long-term effect," wrote lead researcher Leo Auerback at the
Medical University of Vienna.
His team followed 81 postmenopausal women aged 45 to 60. All
the women experienced a minimum of five hot flashes a day, and
had gone at least 12 months since their final menstrual period.
Each participant kept a diary of menopause symptoms and took
two 30-milligram capsules of pomegranate seed oil or placebo
pills daily for 12 weeks. At the start and the end of the study
period, the researchers also tested their hormone levels.
At the beginning of the study, women in the treatment group
reported having an average of 11.1 hot flashes a day, and women
in the placebo group reported 9.9 hot flashes each day, on
average.
After 12 weeks, the women taking pomegranate seed oil saw a
nearly 39 percent reduction on hot flashes, to 6.8 per day,
while women in the placebo group saw a drop of nearly 26
percent, to an average of 7.3 a day.
The 13 percent difference between the effects seen in the
two groups was too small to credit pomegranate seed oil with any
real benefit, the researchers said.
The study found no differences between the participants'
hormone levels before and after the 12-week treatment, although
the women on pomegranate seed oil did report a statistically
significant improvement in sleep quality and related symptoms.
The researchers added that the marked drop in hot flashes
seen in both groups was likely attributable to a so-called
"placebo effect" -- a trend seen in most studies of treatments
for menopausal symptoms that include a placebo control.
"Like most herbal remedies, there is no clear evidence that
it is effective at reducing menopause symptoms," said Silvina
Levis, who specializes in geriatrics at the University of Miami
Miller School of Medicine in Florida but did not take part in
the study.
Previous research has found that soy supplements and red
clover extract, which also contain phytoestrogens, are not
effective at reducing menopause symptoms such as hot flashes.
The current study was funded by German herbal supplement
maker PEKANA, which also supplied the supplements.
Currently, only hormone therapy -- medications containing
synthetic estrogens -- is approved for the treatment of hot
flashes in the United States.
SOURCE: bit.ly/xId2Ki
