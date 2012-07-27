July 27 As women go through menopause, they may
see a decline in their ability to carry out routine tasks such
as climbing stairs and carrying heavy things, according to a
U.S. study.
Exactly why is not clear, though extra weight and depression
symptoms seemed to account for some of the link, said
researchers whose findings were published in the journal
Menopause.
"There is definitely a connection between menopause and the
physical limitations women perceive themselves as having," said
lead researcher Lisa Tseng, a medical student at the University
of Pittsburgh.
Tseng said her findings suggest that the physiological
changes of menopause play a role. A woman's body composition
tends to change with an increase in fat and decrease in muscle
mass. With a decline in estrogen, bone mass dips as well.
Men also lose muscle mass and strength as they age, but
studies have found that reductions in the strength of women
strength seems to speed up around menopause.
The study surveyed more than 2,200 US women in their 40s and
50s. Overall, three-quarters of postmenopausal women had at
least moderate physical limitations, whether in the ability to
exercise or to accomplish routine tasks.
In contrast, only 10 percent of premenopausal women said the
same thing.
Even when Tseng's team factored in age, weight and health
conditions like arthritis, depression and diabetes, menopause
itself was still linked to a three-fold increase in the odds of
physical limitations.
According to Timothy Church, a researcher at Pennington
Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, both men
and women lose muscle mass - typically at a rate of 1 to 2
percent per year - after age 50. At the same time, studies show,
they become less active.
No one is sure whether the muscle loss or the inactivity
typically comes first, but studies show that when postmenopausal
women - and older men - get regular exercise, their physical
health and mental well-being often improve.
Church and his colleagues have found in their own research
that even when women are overweight and sedentary, starting an
exercise routine can improve their fitness levels, blood vessel
function and sleep quality.
He recommended that women take up both aerobic exercise and
some type of weight training. Aerobic exercise can be as simple
as walking for 30 minutes most days of the week.
"When we can get these people active, it amazes me how it's
not only their physical health that improves. Their quality of
life improves," Church said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/QKksBT
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)