March 12 A few sessions of behavioral
therapy, even a "self-help" version, may help some women find
relief from menopausal hot flashes, according to a British
study.
Researchers writing in the journal Menopause said that after
six weeks of cognitive behavioral therapy, more than two-thirds
of the women who underwent, through group sessions or self-help,
had a "clinically significant" drop in problems related to hot
flashes and night sweats.
Hormone replacement therapy is considered the most effective
treatment of hot flashes, but since hormones have been linked to
increased risks of heart disease, blood clots and breast cancer,
many women want alternative remedies.
Some antidepressants have been found to cool hot flashes,
but "natural products" -- such as black cohosh, soy and flaxseed
-- have generally failed to meet the test of clinical trials.
"These results suggest that cognitive behavioral therapy
delivered in group or self-help format is an effective treatment
option for women during the menopause transition and
postmenopause with problematic hot flashes/night sweats," wrote
senior researcher Myra Hunter, at King's College London.
Cognitive behavioral therapy is a treatment option for
problems ranging from depression to sleep problems to digestive
disorders. It aims to change the unhealthy thinking patterns and
behaviors that can feed mental or physical symptoms.
Hunter said the therapy "involves developing helpful,
accepting approaches to hot flashes and also using breathing
exercises to focus attention away from the flashes and negative
thoughts."
Hunger recruited 140 women who had been having hot flashes
and night sweats at least 10 times a week for a month or more,
randomly assigning them to either group-based therapy, a
self-help version or no treatment.
Group therapy sessions took place four times a month.
Self-help therapy involved one meeting and a phone call with a
psychologist, but otherwise they used a book and CD.
After six weeks, 65 percent of women who underwent group
therapy reported a meaningful drop in how problematic their
hot-flash symptoms were. The same was true of 73 percent of
women in the self-help group. That compared with 21 percent of
women who had had no treatment.
The benefit was still apparent after six months, though by
then one-third of the untreated group had also improved.
Women in the therapy groups said they were having fewer hot
flashes -- but women who had received no treatment reported a
similar drop, the study said. Instead, the benefit seemed to
come from changes in how women perceived their symptoms.
"Women say that they might still have hot flashes but not
notice them, and then they feel more confident about coping with
them," Hunter said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/yyB3cz
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Ron Popeski)