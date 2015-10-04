LONDON, Oct 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Maha, a
nine-year-old Palestinian girl living in Gaza, visited a doctor
to seek treatment for mental health problems she was told not to
come back or she would likely be stigmatised for life, ruining
her marriage prospects.
Despite high levels of post-traumatic stress disorder
(PTSD), anxiety and depression in the Palestinian territory,
mental health experts say families often avoid seeking help for
their daughters for fear of wrecking the family reputation and
the girl's chances of finding a husband.
"There is a general stigma and lack of awareness around
mental health," said Bassam Abu Hamad, a public health
consultant at Al Quds University in Gaza.
"People think mental health problems are something to do
with the devil and supernatural forces. They think that people
with such problems have lost their minds and are crazy."
Hamad says Maha's story highlights the worrying gaps in
mental health services in Gaza, the cultural barriers girls face
in accessing care and the urgent need for better training of
general doctors.
"In Maha's case, the doctor - a general practitioner - said
that continuing to visit mental health services would affect her
reputation and she would be stigmatised forever," Hamad said.
Maha was originally taken to the doctor primarily for
epilepsy, which in Gaza is treated as a mental health issue.
Her condition deteriorated during last year's conflict in
the territory after she had to run for her life when the
family's home in Beit Hanoun was bombed.
Maha, now 13, became very withdrawn and suffered repeated
nightmares. It was only when her mother took her back to a
doctor for an injury that she was finally referred to a
specialist.
There are no figures for the prevalence of mental health
problems in Gaza, but the World Health Organization (WHO)
estimates the proportion of people suffering mild or moderate
disorders rises to 15-20 percent during a humanitarian emergency
compared to 10 percent outside a crisis.
Some experts say up to a third of the population may be
affected by mental disorders after exposure to violence, the
death of loved ones and the loss of homes, livelihoods and
support networks.
WHO estimates the proportion of people with severe mental
disorders including psychosis - which can cause hallucinations
or delusions - rises to 3-4 percent during a crisis up from a
baseline 2-3 percent.
Hamad said families are loath to seek mental health care
services for sons as well as daughters, but the reluctance is
more pronounced with a girl because of the potential impact on
her reputation. "It's a patriarchal community so women are
judged more harshly," he said.
WHO mental health officer for Gaza, Dyaa Saymah, said part
of the reason girls with mental health disorders face particular
stigma is due to the misconception that mental problems are
strongly hereditary.
"People believe when a mother with a mental health illness
gives birth she may pass this on to her baby. This is why they
are afraid of getting married to a girl who has developed some
sort of problem," Saymah said.
Beliefs that mental health problems are hereditary -
although there can be genetic links they are only one factor -
mean families in Gaza may even hide away a relative with a
psychotic disorder like schizophrenia to protect their
daughters' reputations.
ISOLATED
Experts say the protracted conflict in Gaza has triggered
acute levels of psycho-social distress, especially among
children and adolescents who make up nearly half the territory's
1.8 million inhabitants.
Many are emotionally shattered after living through three
wars in the past seven years, the last one being the most
devastating.
Fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant groups
killed more than 2,100 Palestinians during a 50-day war and
caused massive destruction to homes and schools in the small
coastal strip.
The United Nations estimated that 373,000 children required
specialised psychosocial support.
Day-to-day suffering has been compounded by a blockade -
imposed by Israel in 2007 after Hamas won elections - which has
exacerbated unemployment, poverty and levels of depression.
Hamad said it was often harder for girls in Gaza to deal
with traumatic experiences than boys because of cultural factors
including severe restrictions on their movement which leave them
far more isolated.
Boys can spend time with friends in the streets and play
sport, but girls do not have similar outlets or opportunities to
socialise, he said.
Hamad said mass displacement to overcrowded mixed shelters
during last year's conflict had been particularly stressful for
adolescent girls because of the lack of privacy and sanitation.
Girls in shelters had to remain veiled at all times despite
it being the height of summer, and many developed
bladder-related problems because of a lack of separate toilets.
But mental health experts say there have been positive
developments in Gaza. In particular, mental health services are
being integrated into all primary health care centres across the
territory which will help reduce the problem of people avoiding
such services. In addition, counselling is provided across
Gaza's schools.
Hamad said the widespread suffering in last year's war has
also helped reduce the stigma. "Mental health is no longer just
the problem of one person, it's now the problem of everyone," he
said.
