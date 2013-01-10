* Mercury is used to separate gold from ore, spreads
worldwide
* 120 nations to meet in Geneva to work out anti-mercury
treaty
* Mercury can cause brain damage in children
By Environment Correspondent Alister Doyle
OSLO, Jan 10 High gold prices are driving up the
use of toxic mercury in small-scale mining in developing
nations, spreading a poison that can cause brain damage in
children thousands of miles away, a U.N. study showed on
Thursday.
Negotiators from 120 nations will meet in Geneva next week
for a final round of talks meant to agree a treaty to reduce the
use of mercury. It is mainly emitted by gold mining, where it
helps separate gold from ore, and by coal-fired power plants.
A leap in gold prices to almost $1,700 an ounce from $400
less than a decade ago has spurred a surge in small-scale gold
mining in South America, Africa and Asia which employs up to 15
million people, the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) said.
Workers risk acute poisoning and, released to the air or
washed into rivers and the oceans, mercury emissions spread
worldwide.
Mercury, a liquid metal also known as quicksilver, can cause
harm especially to the brains of foetuses and infants.
"Exposing infants and mothers to mercury is a cruel and
increasingly unnecessary risk," Achim Steiner, head of UNEP,
told Reuters by telephone from Nairobi, adding that there were
cleaner alternatives to mercury in mining.
"A Chinese baby born today, just like an American or a
Japanese or a Brazilian one, really shouldn't be condemned to
have neurological damage as a result of mercury," Steiner said.
"The very high gold price has ... brought more people,
especially at the poorest end of society, into the gold mining
sector," Steiner said. UNEP said damage to health and the
environment was increasing as a result.
DOUBLED
Emissions of mercury from artisanal and small-scale gold
mines more than doubled to 727 tonnes in 2010 from 2005 levels
and now made up 35 percent of the global total, UNEP said.
Part of the surge reflected better data - some mines in
operation for years had been unknown, such as in West Africa.
Eating fish is the main way mercury builds up in humans. It
enters rivers and the oceans and accumulates as methylmercury in
the bodies of fish, especially big predators such as swordfish,
shark, king mackerel, tuna and sea bass.
The report estimated that human emissions of mercury
totalled almost 2,000 tonnes in 2010, mostly from Asian nations
led by China. It said that level had been roughly stable for the
past 20 years despite efforts for deeper cuts after a peak in
the 1970s.
Mercury also comes from natural sources such as volcanoes.
The U.N. plan is to hold an international conference in late
2013 in Minamata, Japan, the site of one of the worst industrial
releases in the 1950s, to approve a new convention to restrict
mercury based on texts to be agreed in Geneva.
Steiner expressed hopes that a U.N. convention would spur
innovation by companies to cut mercury use. Technologies include
filters for coal-fired power plants or substitutes in products
such as thermometers, lightbulbs and dental fillings.
Many nations have tightened laws - the United States barred
exports of mercury from Jan. 1, 2013. The European Union, until
2008 the main global exporter, barred exports in 2011.
UNEP's study did not provide an estimate for the overall
health and environmental damage caused by mercury.
UNEP spokesman Nick Nuttall said that limiting dangerous
metals such as mercury could have huge benefits.
He noted that one study in 2011 put the benefits from
phasing out another poison - lead in gasoline - at more than $2
trillion a year by reducing pollution linked to heart disease,
diminished intelligence and even high crime rates.
($1 = 0.7667 euros)
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; editing by Jason Neely)