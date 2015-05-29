* China's first confirmed MERS case arrived from South Korea
via Hong Kong
* Chinese authorities say "very high" possibility of disease
spreading
* Hong Kong puts 12 people into quarantine, says chances of
outbreak low
(Updates number of South Korean cases in paragraph 10, amends
bullet)
By Sui-Lee Wee and Nicole LI
BEIJING/HONG KONG, May 29 China said on Friday a
44-year-old South Korean man had tested positive for Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), China's first confirmed case, but
that it had not found any symptoms in 38 people who had been in
close contact with him.
Health authorities in the southern Chinese province of
Guangdong said it was likely the disease would spread as the
patient had taken a bus, crossed a busy border checkpoint from
Hong Kong and stayed in a hotel before being taken to hospital.
"As we have said before, the possibility of MERS
transferring into Guangdong is very high," He Jianfeng, director
for the Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control, told
reporters.
"In theory, it's possible to have a second case."
He added, however, that 38 people found to have come into
contact with the patient hadn't tested positive.
First identified in humans in 2012, MERS is caused by a
coronavirus from the same family as the one that triggered
China's deadly 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory
Syndrome (SARS). There is no cure or vaccine.
"The virus appears to be circulating widely throughout the
Arabian Peninsula," the World Health Organization (WHO) said on
its website. "All recent cases that have been reported outside
the Middle East first developed infection in the Middle East."
WHO said on Friday 10 people in South Korea were confirmed
as having MERS, but there had been no sustained human-to-human
spread. The UN agency said that it was not recommending
screening of passengers or that travel or trade restrictions be
imposed on South Korea due to the outbreak.
"The virus is not behaving differently. It is direct
transmission and not sustained human-to-human-transmission. They
are all related to the same case who came travelling from the
Middle East," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a briefing
in Geneva.
Later on Friday, South Korea's health ministry said two more
patients were confirmed to have been infected, both of whom had
been in the same hospital ward as the initial confirmed cases,
raising the total number to 12.
The patient in China, in isolation in hospital in the
southern city of Huizhou, had a fever and a chest examination
showed possible pneumonia, China's National Health and Family
Planning Commission said.
"We understand he is currently in a stable condition, and is
being well cared for," the WHO China office said in a statement.
The man, who is a son of another patient who was confirmed
last week to have been infected in South Korea, had travelled to
Huizhou after first arriving in Hong Kong on Tuesday, according
to South Korean and Chinese authorities.
Hong Kong health authorities said 29 people had been in
close contact with the Korean in Hong Kong, with 12, including
three Koreans, being kept in quarantine in hospital.
Of these, three were showing very mild symptoms, Leung
Ting-hung, controller of Hong Kong's Centre for Health
Protection, said. But the chances of an outbreak in Hong Kong
were low.
Two new victims in South Korea are believed to have caught
the virus from the first case confirmed last week, a 68-year-old
man who had travelled to Bahrain in April and May, and returned
to South Korea via Qatar.
Last week, South Korea's Health Ministry said there were
1,142 cases of MERS in 23 countries and 465 deaths had been
reported by May 16.
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park in Seoul, Stephanie
Nebehay in Geneva and Viola Zhou in Hong Kong; Editing by Nick
Macfie and Toby Chopra)