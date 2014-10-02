VIENNA Oct 2 Test results were negative for two people who had contact with a Saudi woman being treated for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in a Vienna hospital, a spokeswoman for Austria's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier the World Health Organisation said that two close contacts were showing possible symptoms of the disease and had been hospitalised. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)