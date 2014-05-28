* MERS virus suspected to be linked to camels but no proof
yet
* Officials gathered in Paris call for more, wider research
* Other animals may have passed the disease to humans
By Sybille de La Hamaide
PARIS, May 25 Scientists lack proof that camels
are the source of a deadly new virus that has killed 186 people
in Saudi Arabia and should widen their hunt to other animals,
veterinary experts meeting in Paris said.
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) was discovered in
Saudi Arabia in 2012 and has since infected more than 650 people
worldwide, including in the United States and France. It can
cause flu-like symptoms, pneumonia and organ failure in some.
So far, most evidence points to camels as the infection
source but there is no certainty yet, making further and wider
research indispensable, they said.
"We know nothing on a potential transmission mode between
camels and humans, neither on food products from camels which
could be involved," Bernard Vallat, Director General of the
World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), told a news
conference.
Juan Lubroth, Chief Veterinary Officer of the United Nations
Food and Agriculture Organisation, called for further studies on
camels and on other animals including bats, rats and even pets
such as cats and dogs.
Bats have been found with a virus close to MERS.
"I think we should keep our mind open and that an
investigation where we have very little information has to be
wider," Lubroth said.
Margaret Chan, head of the World Health Organisation (WHO),
insisted at the start of the OIE's general session on Sunday
there was still no proof of a link between camels and humans.
"The evidence is by no means conclusive and we need to know
this as we issue advice to the public," she said.
MASKS, GLOVES
With initial evidence pointing to camels, authorities in
infected countries and the WHO called for extra precaution when
dealing with the animals such as wearing masks and gloves.
The link with camels is the subject of extensive study among
scientists outside Saudi Arabia, but it has been relatively
absent from much of the official domestic debate.
Saudi Arabia's acting health minister Adel Fakieh told
Reuters on Wednesday that the kingdom was working with
international scientific organisations to improve its response.
The WHO held an emergency meeting earlier this month on
MERS. It said there was no evidence of sustained human-to-human
transmission of the virus.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Alister Doyle)