LONDON Oct 31 Three more people in Saudi Arabia
have become infected with the Middle East respiratory syndrome
(MERS) coronavirus and one has died, the World Health
Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday, and it also confirmed the
first MERS case in Oman.
In a disease outbreak update, the Geneva-based United
Nations health agency said the four new cases bring the number
of people worldwide struck by the MERS virus to 149, of which 63
have died.
Health authorities and scientists are still trying to figure
out what kind of animal "reservoir" may be fuelling the MERS
outbreak.
The virus, which is from the same family as the one that
caused a deadly outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome
SARS in 2002, is thought to have originated in bats.
One study published in August found strong evidence that it
is widespread among dromedary camels in the Middle East.
MERS, which was unknown in humans until this earlier year,
has also since been reported in people in Tunisia, France,
Germany, Italy, and Britain.
The WHO said the patient in Oman is a 68-year-old man from
Al Dahkliya region who became ill on Oct. 26.
"Investigations are currently ongoing to determine what
exposures might be responsible for his infection," it said.
The three patients in Saudi Arabia, one woman and two men,
all had underlying medical conditions but all reported having
had no contact with animals before falling ill.
One of the Saudi patients, however, was reported to have
been in contact with another person infected with MERS.
The WHO says MERS patients to date have most commonly had
respiratory disease as their primary illness. Diarrhoea is
commonly reported among the patients and severe complications
include kidney failure and acute breathing difficulties.
"Health care facilities that provide care for patients
suspected or confirmed with MERS...should take appropriate
measures to decrease the risk of transmission of the virus to
other patients, health care workers and visitors," it said.
