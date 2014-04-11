DUBAI, April 11 One expatriate health worker has
died from Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and five
others have been infected with the disease in the United Arab
Emirates, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.
The cases follow Saudi Arabian reports this week that two
deaths and nine other cases of infection had been reported
there, including among hospital staff.
WAM said the six were all first aid service personnel from
the Philippines working with the UAE Interior Ministry in the
city of al-Ain.
The ministry said in a statement that the cases were
discovered during periodic medical examinations.
"All necessary health and preventive measures have been
taken, putting them in health isolation, and the ministry has
been in contact with all the people who had been treated (by the
health workers) recently to check on them as a precautionary
measure," WAM quoted a ministry statement as saying.
Gulf Arab states rely heavily on expatriates who work in
almost every sector in the oil-rich countries.
Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia reported that two people had
died in the Red Sea city of Jeddah after contracting the
disease. State news agency SPA quoted the Jeddah health
authority as saying that six others have recovered while three
more are undergoing treatment.
At one point the emergency department of King Fahd hospital
in Jeddah was closed for disinfection after one health worker
there tested positive for the virus and subsequent tests on
other staff members showed further infections.
That led to fears of an epidemic, but Saudi Health Minister
Abdullah bin Abdul-Aziz al-Rabeeah said the number of cases in
Jeddah was in line with cases that had appeared in other parts
of the kingdom.
"The rate of incidence is still low, and doesn't represent
an epidemic," Rabeeah said in a statement on the ministry's
website on Thursday, citing the criteria of the World Health
Organisation and other bodies.
The MERS virus emerged in the Middle East in 2012 and is
from the same family as the SARS virus. It can cause coughing,
fever and pneumonia.
Although the worldwide number of MERS infections is fairly
small, the more than 40 percent death rate among confirmed cases
and the spread of the virus beyond the Middle East is keeping
scientists and public health officials on alert.
Cases have been reported in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait,
Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Tunisia as well as in
several countries in Europe, and scientists are increasingly
focused on a link between human infections and camels as a
possible "animal reservoir" of the virus.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)