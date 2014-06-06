By Kate Kelland
| LONDON, June 6
LONDON, June 6 Lapses in hospital infection
control measures exacerbated an outbreak of a deadly new viral
disease which has infected more than 60 people and killed at
least 10 in the United Arab Emirates, health investigators said
on Friday.
Reporting the findings of a five-day mission to the UAE,
experts from the World Health Organisation said, however, that
they found no evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission
of new Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV).
"The recent upsurge of cases in Abu Dhabi appears to have
been caused by a combination of factors, including a breach in
infection prevention and control measures in health care
settings, active surveillance and increase in community acquired
cases," they said in a statement.
First reported in humans in 2012, MERS causes severe and
often fatal respiratory illness, with symptoms similar to those
seen during the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome
(SARS) in 2003. Its around 40 percent death rate and reports of
clusters of human-to-human transmission have raised concerns it
may blow up into a pandemic.
So far, it has infected more than 800 people around the
world, killing at least 310 of them. The vast majority of cases
have been in Saudi Arabia, but there have also been sporadic
cases and clusters across the Middle East and in Europe, Asia
and the United States.
At the heart of the outbreak, Saudi Arabia has been
criticised for its handling of MERS, which public health experts
say could have been under control by now if officials and
scientists there had collaborated more on studies into how the
virus operates and where it is coming from..
In response, the Saudi health ministry says it has put in
place new measures for better data gathering, reporting and
transparency, including standardisation of testing and improved
guidelines for labelling and storing samples.
Reporting on the UAE's handling of the problem, the WHO
praised authorities there, saying they had been "following up
diligently" on MERS cases, including conducting repeated tests
to check when cases have been cleared of the virus.
"This data will make an important contribution to the risk
assessment and to guide the health response internationally,"
said Peter Ben Embarek, who led the WHO delegation.
A six-strong team from the WHO and the Global Outbreak Alert
and Response Network were invited by the UAE to investigate MERS
after an upsurge in cases there in April.
The team met experts from Health Authority Abu Dhabi, Dubai
Health Authority and the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, and
visited the hospital to which two-thirds of the country's cases
had been be traced, it said, without giving its name or
location.
"We are impressed by the amount of data and information
generated during the investigation of MERS cases by UAE to help
better understand MERS- CoV," Ben Embarek said.
"This knowledge is of utmost importance to the rest of the
world to better discover the source of the virus and the routes
of transmissions from animals to humans."
The Geneva-based U.N. health agency urged UAE health
authorities to continue investigating MERS, including the source
of infection, and to share new information as it is available.
"There is an ongoing need to share experiences and knowledge
from all countries that have cases of MERS-CoV to better
understand this emerging disease, including the role of animals
in the spread of the MERS-CoV," it said.
