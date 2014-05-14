May 14 Two U.S. hospital workers who fell ill
after contact with a patient suffering from Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome have tested negative for the often deadly
virus, a Florida health official said on Wednesday.
The second confirmed case of MERS on U.S. soil was
hospitalized in Orlando, Florida after a 12-hour stay in the
emergency department, potentially exposing healthcare workers to
the virus.
Florida officials said they were monitoring a total of 20
healthcare workers who had been in contact with the patient.
Test results of those workers have also so far proved negative
for MERS, according to Kevin Sherin, director of the Florida
Department of Health in Orange County. He could not specify the
number of test results received.
(Reporting by Barbara Liston in Orlando; Editing by James
Dalgleish)