(Adds details on patient status, airport advisories)
By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO May 14 Two U.S. hospital workers who
fell ill after contact with a patient suffering from Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) have tested negative for the
often-deadly virus, a Florida health official said on Wednesday.
U.S. health officials had recently confirmed the country's
first two cases of MERS, raising fears about the global spread
of the virus, which has been responsible for a worsening
outbreak in Saudi Arabia. More than 500 cases have been reported
worldwide, with about 30 percent proving fatal.
The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that while
its concern over MERS had significantly increased, the disease
does not yet pose a global health emergency.
The patient with the second confirmed case of MERS on U.S.
soil was hospitalized in Orlando, Florida after a 12-hour stay
in the emergency department, potentially exposing healthcare
workers to the virus.
He remained in an isolation room at Dr. P. Phillips Hospital
and had been fever free for 24 hours, the hospital said on
Wednesday.
Florida officials said they were monitoring a total of 20
healthcare workers who had been in contact with the patient.
Test results for 19 of those workers were negative for MERS,
according to Kevin Sherin, director of the Florida Department of
Health in Orange County. The 20th worker, a doctor who had left
for Canada, was still awaiting test results.
Scientists have few details on how the MERS virus spreads,
but healthcare workers have proven particularly vulnerable
because of their close contact with infected patients. Both U.S.
cases involved healthcare workers who had spent time in Saudi
hospitals that are treating people with MERS.
U.S. officials posted signs near security checkpoints and
customs areas at leading airports such as Atlanta's
Hartsfield-Jackson, Dallas/Fort Worth and New York's John F.
Kennedy informing travelers about Middle East Respiratory
Syndrome and advising them to take precautions such as washing
their hands and report any flu-like symptoms.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention early
this week issued a "Level 2" alert on travel to the Arabian
Peninsula, advising passengers to pay extra attention to their
health during and after their trip. The CDC did not recommend
that people change their travel plans because of MERS.
Officials at major airlines such as Delta Air Lines and
United Airlines said they are following CDC's guidelines but had
no extra precautions for travelers.
According to a CDC analysis, New York City is expected to
see the greatest influx of airline travelers from Saudi Arabia
and the United Arab Emirates in May and June this year, at
nearly 31,000 people. Washington, D.C. was second on the list at
more than 24,500 passengers, followed by Los Angeles at more
than 15,000.
