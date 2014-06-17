LONDON, June 17 An outbreak of deadly MERS virus
infections remains a serious public health problem, the World
Health Organisation said on Tuesday, but an upsurge in cases is
abating and the disease does not constitute a global emergency.
The Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus, which
causes coughing, fever and sometimes fatal pneumonia, has been
reported in more than 800 patients, mainly in Saudi Arabia. It
has spread to neighbouring countries and, in a few cases, to
Europe, Asia and the United States. At least 315 people have
died.
In a statement issued after the 6th meeting of its MERS
emergency committee, the WHO said a surge in cases in Saudi
Arabia that began in April has now decreased and "there is no
evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission in
communities".
"There have been significant efforts made to strengthen
infection prevention and control measures," it said. As a
result, "the committee unanimously concluded that the conditions
for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)
have not yet been met".
Global health regulations define a PHEIC as an extraordinary
event that poses a risk to other WHO member states through the
international spread of disease, and which may require a
coordinated international response.
The WHO stressed, however, that the MERS situation continues
to be "of concern", especially given an anticipated increase in
travel to Saudi Arabia related to the pilgrimages and religious
festivals of Umra, Ramadan and the haj.
Millions of people travel to Mecca each year for the haj,
the pilgrimage which all Muslims must perform at least once in
their lifetime, if they are able. This year's will take place in
October.
