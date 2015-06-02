SEOUL, June 2 South Korea's Hyundai Motor , the world's fifth-biggest automaker together with affiliate Kia Motors, has asked its employees to refrain from travelling to the Middle East over concerns about Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

South Korea on Tuesday reported the first two deaths from an outbreak of MERS that has affected 25 people in two weeks.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)